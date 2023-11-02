You've been Terraforming Mars, let's do Venus Next

You've done well on Mars, Terraformer. The red planet is well on its way to becoming habitable and humanity is spreading its wings towards the stars. The World Government has commissioned something new while you're at it—The Morning Star, Venus. Travel to our closest orbital neighbor and claim the skies of this amazing planet that brightens our skies.

Terraforming Mars: Venus Next now available

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2625120/Terraforming_Mars__Venus_Next/

We have received our order from the world government, and as of today, our work to colonize the Morning Star has begun. Travel to Venus, Earth's closest orbital neighbor and hottest planet in our solar system, and begin the immense project of creating a habitable place for humanity! Take control of several new corporations and use 49 new project cards as you exploit new resources to complete the new optional parameter and place new tiles.

What is new in Terraforming Mars: Venus Next?

49 Venus Next Project cards

New Venus Global Parameter

New Terraforming Objectives

New Venus Next Reward

5 Venus Next Corporations

5 New Venus Next Achievements

Venus Next Tutorial

Venus Next implements a variety of new mechanics and tools to create an even faster-paced and enjoyable experience from what you already know and love. Use all of the new tools at your disposal to not only make Mars a colony of humanity, but also Venus. Take control of a new Corporation, use the new Floaters and Wild resources to achieve your goals and create a new home for Earthlings.

Venus Next Patch Notes

Patch #2.2.0.130112

A big thanks to all of our players who took part in the beta test for Venus Next. We appreciate you for every time you played, every bug you reported and every suggestion you made. We hope that you enjoy terraforming the Morning Star as much as we enjoyed bringing it to you!

Change list

It is now possible to edit the name of a saved game

Implemented new UI that allows you to check the resources of other players before stealing or destroying it

A popup now warns players before performing an action that increases a Global Parameter when it's already maxed out

Some optimizations to memory usage have been made.

A version number has been added to game info to avoid multiplayer on incompatible versions.

Also added info and features in the game info panel: players’ Corporations, timer and the possibility to resign or relaunch a game.

It’s now possible to display the game board when the game is over.

Bug fixes

Game won’t softlock when Experimental Forest #12 is used on a special frozen tile on Hellas.

The "View game stats" button now works during Draft phases.

Karma is no longer reset to one after playing in private games.

Player presence icon now removed when a player forfeits and is replaced by AI.

Lots of UI issues have been fixed (wrong tags, wrong icons, etc.).

Some localizations have been fixed

Blocker on the tutorial “Played Cards” has been fixed

Known bugs