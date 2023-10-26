 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Embers Off update for 26 October 2023

Update Notes for October 26

Share · View all patches · Build 12539784 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • BUG FIX: Lee Enfield sniper not working in Act-1 and Act-4
  • BUG FIX: Not getting the dropped weapon back from ammunition boxes.
  • BUG FIX: Not surpassing the enemy loot bags in Act-2
  • Good news: You can now stream Embers Off on YouTube without copyright claims! The copyrighted music is removed.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2543743 Depot 2543743
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link