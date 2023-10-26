- BUG FIX: Lee Enfield sniper not working in Act-1 and Act-4
- BUG FIX: Not getting the dropped weapon back from ammunition boxes.
- BUG FIX: Not surpassing the enemy loot bags in Act-2
- Good news: You can now stream Embers Off on YouTube without copyright claims! The copyrighted music is removed.
Embers Off update for 26 October 2023
Update Notes for October 26
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2543743 Depot 2543743
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update