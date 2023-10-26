Hellsplit: Arena Update 1.21 released

Hello friends!

Hellsplit: Arena team is with you again and today we want to bring you some joy with the release of our new Update 1.21! In this update we decided to make a step towards the improvement of the gaming UX (User Experience), which has not been changed since the release of the first version of our game. We hope that you will like the new gaming menus and download screens, which will brighten up your waiting time of the new battles!

New game mode selection hub is added (including new map)

New campaign selection menu is added

Training selection menu is reworked

Options menu is reworked

Existing game menu (with a portal) now is only used for profile selection and transition to the game mode hub

In-game loading screen is added for smooth transitions between levels

Loading screen splash is added to spectator screen when the level is loading

Maximum enemies number is increased to 6 on training arenas

Notifications about outdated mods (in case you are not logged-in using mod.io account) are added to Mod Shop

NPC Mod Manifest is added to Hellsplit: Workbench. It allows you to spawn custom waves through the altar, including custom enemies.

Game's version number is added to main menu

Many other UI improvements

Many other small bugs are fixed

We also have another good news for you! We hope that everyone knows that starting from the version 1.2 our game got the Mod support! At the moment, the number of mods published since the update release has already exceeded 100 units and the new mods continue to be actively added! So we decided to reformat the section dedicated to mods in our Discord by adding Mod News and Showcase sub-sections! Stay informed about the latest Hellsplit modding news and show your mods to the community!

It is going to be really interesting, so stay with us!