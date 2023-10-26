-
Fixed a soft-lock during the opening tutorial sequence by moving along the fence.
Increased the speed and total zoom ability of the camcorder zoom.
Fixed bug with phone in library where phone would ring after entity spawns
Made Gangler's kill trigger slightly smaller
The Classrooms update for 26 October 2023
0.4.1.241
Patchnotes via Steam Community
