The Classrooms update for 26 October 2023

0.4.1.241

Build 12539691

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Fixed a soft-lock during the opening tutorial sequence by moving along the fence.

  • Increased the speed and total zoom ability of the camcorder zoom.

  • Fixed bug with phone in library where phone would ring after entity spawns

  • Made Gangler's kill trigger slightly smaller

