From The Rain update for 26 October 2023

HALLOWEEN UPDATE!!

Build 12539645 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Everyone!

The time has come, I have finally updated this game. This update comes with a few minor changes to the base game along with a major new Halloween mode for you to try to conquer.

Base Game

  • Added new jumpscare animation for the entity

Halloween Mode

  • New Mode with no pixelization, theme is realistic
  • New model for the entity strictly in Halloween mode
  • Whole new level with new mechanics
  • Normal and Hard mode achievements

Let me know how you like the update, and let me know if you want any additions, changes, or updates. I'm happy to add them as necessary.

Seeya,
Josh

