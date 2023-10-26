HALLOWEEN UPDATE!!

Hello Everyone!

The time has come, I have finally updated this game. This update comes with a few minor changes to the base game along with a major new Halloween mode for you to try to conquer.

Base Game

Added new jumpscare animation for the entity

Halloween Mode

New Mode with no pixelization, theme is realistic

New model for the entity strictly in Halloween mode

Whole new level with new mechanics

Normal and Hard mode achievements

Let me know how you like the update, and let me know if you want any additions, changes, or updates. I'm happy to add them as necessary.

Seeya,

Josh