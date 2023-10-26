HALLOWEEN UPDATE!!

Hello Everyone!
The time has come, I have finally updated this game. This update comes with a few minor changes to the base game along with a major new Halloween mode for you to try to conquer.
Base Game
- Added new jumpscare animation for the entity
Halloween Mode
- New Mode with no pixelization, theme is realistic
- New model for the entity strictly in Halloween mode
- Whole new level with new mechanics
- Normal and Hard mode achievements
Let me know how you like the update, and let me know if you want any additions, changes, or updates. I'm happy to add them as necessary.
Seeya,
Josh
Changed files in this update