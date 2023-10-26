Changelog 1.3.5P

Thanks for your patience everyone while I work through the reported bugs! Unless there's a major problem, the next patch will be late next week to give me time to work through a lot more of the smaller polish things on the list.
<3 Violet
General:
- Animals - You can no longer clean away squirrels
- Animals - Fixed animals overlaying some scenes.
- Wallpaper - Fixed wallpaper not loading in properly.
- Train - Fixed overlap on portrait on zoomed in UI
- Ferris wheel quest - Added room change to prevent getting stuck in the skyline
- Adjusted on title screen to avoid accidentally overwriting files.
- Storage - Fixed apple not loading properly
- Shops - Added apple to West Supa.
Tasks:
- Building event - Fixed Birch events triggering in other buildings.
- Private Detective - Fixed Job intro not triggering in office.
- Fixed Pinewood vending machine trigger after later building events and added collision.
- Noticeboard Delivery/Recycling - Fixed click triggers for delivery quests.
Changed files in this update