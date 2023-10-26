 Skip to content

Moonlight In Garland update for 26 October 2023

Changelog 1.3.5P

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thanks for your patience everyone while I work through the reported bugs! Unless there's a major problem, the next patch will be late next week to give me time to work through a lot more of the smaller polish things on the list.

<3 Violet

General:

  • Animals - You can no longer clean away squirrels
  • Animals - Fixed animals overlaying some scenes.
  • Wallpaper - Fixed wallpaper not loading in properly.
  • Train - Fixed overlap on portrait on zoomed in UI
  • Ferris wheel quest - Added room change to prevent getting stuck in the skyline
  • Adjusted on title screen to avoid accidentally overwriting files.
  • Storage - Fixed apple not loading properly
  • Shops - Added apple to West Supa.

Tasks:

  • Building event - Fixed Birch events triggering in other buildings.
  • Private Detective - Fixed Job intro not triggering in office.
  • Fixed Pinewood vending machine trigger after later building events and added collision.
  • Noticeboard Delivery/Recycling - Fixed click triggers for delivery quests.

