Changelog 1.3.5P

Thanks for your patience everyone while I work through the reported bugs! Unless there's a major problem, the next patch will be late next week to give me time to work through a lot more of the smaller polish things on the list.

<3 Violet

General:

Animals - You can no longer clean away squirrels

Animals - Fixed animals overlaying some scenes.

Wallpaper - Fixed wallpaper not loading in properly.

Train - Fixed overlap on portrait on zoomed in UI

Ferris wheel quest - Added room change to prevent getting stuck in the skyline

Adjusted on title screen to avoid accidentally overwriting files.

Storage - Fixed apple not loading properly

Shops - Added apple to West Supa.

Tasks: