Description of update 0.57.9

Hello fighters! Today we have prepared the 0.57.9 update, with which the Halloween event begins, and a huge number of changes aimed at improving the game. There was a transition to a newer version of the game engine Unreal Engine 4, an adaptive mechanism for optimizing animations was implemented, design improvements of some locations were made, as well as many different fixes. Let's start in order!
Halloween Event
Mr. Nuke-Pumpkin has once again returned to the world of WTL. This time he is not alone. Along with him, there is a new mysterious creature that you will have to deal with! With the help of special amulets, this creature is able to enter the minds of innocent adventurers and collectors of anything valuable, wreaking havoc and panic! Mr. Nuke-Pumpkin also brings both familiar and all-new disgusting gifts that can be exchanged for cards.
The Pumpkin and Toxic Pumpkin masks, a special Hellbike moped, and some new nasty items to inflict pain will be available for trade! The classic Skull Mask and Devil's Helmet are available from the in-game store.
The Halloween event has begun and will run until November 8th, 23:59 UTC. After the event ends, Mr. Nuclear Pumpkin will stay for a while to give everyone time to exchange their gift cards for something of value.
Redesigned “Black Sunset” camp
The Black Sunset Camp in the Eastern Territories location has been globally redesigned to more closely reflect the spirit of the post-apocalyptic world.
There are currently no other changes to the Black Sunset Camp, but we are working on adding new quests and new NPCs to extend the story of the game world.
Replacing the “Flame” paint
The Flame clothing paint that was available from the gunsmith was replaced with another. It kept its original color tones but took on a more familiar camouflage style. Those clothes that have already been colored in this paint will automatically update their pattern. In addition, we have slightly adjusted the recipe for the production of this paint.
The new paint is now available at the gunsmith under the names "Camouflage" from 14 to 21.
Game engine update
A migration to a newer version of the Unreal Engine 4 has been made. In this version many old bugs of the engine have been fixed and new ones have been added :-). We hope that the overall stability of the game will be higher, internal testing has not revealed any serious problems associated with the updated version of the game engine.
Other fixes
- NO-PK mode is now active in the "Arena of Drones" location. Since now players of the opposite faction cannot be in this location, the PVP mode has lost its relevance: players of the same faction have no need to fight with each other and interfere with the gameplay. This will prevent accidental loss of reputation during events;
- Fixed an issue that caused smoke from smoke grenades to block the collimator sight;
- Implemented adaptive animation optimization mechanism. Game client performance is expected to be better, especially with a large number of characters in the frame;
- Improved recon drone synchronization;
- Improved recon drone range parameters;
- Fixed issues with some weapon skins at certain lighting settings;
- Fixed an issue with sandstorm rendering in the Canyon location during equipment setup and in safe zones;
- Fixed issues with L96A1 "Tiger" paint: the rifle thrown on the ground was displayed as a common rifle, without paint;
- Fixed problems with container materials;
- Updated protective dome particles at checkpoints in "Canyon" location and "Testing Grounds" location;
- The chance of dropping a drone and a detonator for the "Burdock" bomb is now 0;
- The story quest "Artifact "Nightwatch" can no longer be canceled;
- Fixed incorrect display of PvP points contribution to clan development;
- Fixed an issue where NPC Kuzmich could issue a quest that should be issued by another NPC;
- Fixed a design bug in sector E2-8, E3-4 and E2-7 of the "Canyon" location;
- Based on suggestions from players, new objects and shelters were added to the Canyon location in sectors E1-5, E1-6 and E2-3;
- Lamps have been added to merchants in the "Canyon" location so that they don't sit in the dark;
- Fixed descriptions of some quests in the quest log;
- Fixed a problem with the quest "Cockroach Breeding Ground", which occurred if the player did not have enough free space in the inventory;
- Fixed a problem with the drawing distance of a shelter in the "Testing Grounds" location in sector D3-1: the objects stopped being displayed in the distance too early;
- WSC PDW armor penetration value increased by 5-7 (min-max);
- Changed mechanics of firing single shots. Now when firing single shots quickly, the recoil is accumulated more strongly. Thus "spamming" with single shots will be similar to automatic firing and will not give an advantage to players who used to do it with macros on gaming mice;
- Fixed Hi-tech armor texture bugs;
- Fixed an issue with containers in the Bunker location;
- Symbiot in the location "Bunker" received new running animations and a new attack. Changed the danger level of this monster;
- Updated the clothes of Valera in the "Black Sunset" camp;
- Replaced running sounds of bears in the location "Swamp";
- Changed fishing settings: the time until the nibble will be a few seconds longer, but the time of "fighting with the fish" will be reduced, and the ability to pull the fish - increased. Thus, fishing will become a little more comfortable;
- Fixed bugs in the explosions of the mine "Burdok", which led to unstable operation of the server;
- Fixed a bug that caused the game client to crash when moving between the locations "Territory of Minaev" and "The Solnechniy Outskirts" through the village "Engineering";
- Bodies on the quest "Search for the group "Radar" were replaced with the bodies of Confederation fighters;
- The monocular has been given the ability to work as a target pointer in a group. You can do this by pressing the middle mouse button (scroll). You can send up to ten pointers in total, each sending of a target pointer consumes battery according to the number of players in the group (recipients of the target pointer);
- Fixed bugs in the design of the "Eastern Territories" location;
- Made many other minor fixes and improvements.
