Description of update 0.57.9

Hello fighters! Today we have prepared the 0.57.9 update, with which the Halloween event begins, and a huge number of changes aimed at improving the game. There was a transition to a newer version of the game engine Unreal Engine 4, an adaptive mechanism for optimizing animations was implemented, design improvements of some locations were made, as well as many different fixes. Let's start in order!

Halloween Event

Mr. Nuke-Pumpkin has once again returned to the world of WTL. This time he is not alone. Along with him, there is a new mysterious creature that you will have to deal with! With the help of special amulets, this creature is able to enter the minds of innocent adventurers and collectors of anything valuable, wreaking havoc and panic! Mr. Nuke-Pumpkin also brings both familiar and all-new disgusting gifts that can be exchanged for cards.

The Pumpkin and Toxic Pumpkin masks, a special Hellbike moped, and some new nasty items to inflict pain will be available for trade! The classic Skull Mask and Devil's Helmet are available from the in-game store.

The Halloween event has begun and will run until November 8th, 23:59 UTC. After the event ends, Mr. Nuclear Pumpkin will stay for a while to give everyone time to exchange their gift cards for something of value.

Redesigned “Black Sunset” camp

The Black Sunset Camp in the Eastern Territories location has been globally redesigned to more closely reflect the spirit of the post-apocalyptic world.

There are currently no other changes to the Black Sunset Camp, but we are working on adding new quests and new NPCs to extend the story of the game world.

Replacing the “Flame” paint

The Flame clothing paint that was available from the gunsmith was replaced with another. It kept its original color tones but took on a more familiar camouflage style. Those clothes that have already been colored in this paint will automatically update their pattern. In addition, we have slightly adjusted the recipe for the production of this paint.

The new paint is now available at the gunsmith under the names "Camouflage" from 14 to 21.

A migration to a newer version of the Unreal Engine 4 has been made. In this version many old bugs of the engine have been fixed and new ones have been added :-). We hope that the overall stability of the game will be higher, internal testing has not revealed any serious problems associated with the updated version of the game engine.

Other fixes