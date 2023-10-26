 Skip to content

异世界的城主大人 update for 26 October 2023

8.6.0 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 12539588 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Added "Main Line Level" gameplay
  2. Adjust hero balance in all aspects
  3. Added benefits for returning old players (offline for more than 1 month)
  4. New player sign-in extended to 14 days
  5. Each failure in skill awakening increases the probability of success by 1%.
  6. Added custom skill stone fragments (dropped from ruins)
  7. After this update, the advanced heroes will record the materials used. When resetting, press the materials used to return them.
  8. New exclusive props for the summoning of divine soldiers

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2313131 Depot 2313131
