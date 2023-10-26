- Added "Main Line Level" gameplay
- Adjust hero balance in all aspects
- Added benefits for returning old players (offline for more than 1 month)
- New player sign-in extended to 14 days
- Each failure in skill awakening increases the probability of success by 1%.
- Added custom skill stone fragments (dropped from ruins)
- After this update, the advanced heroes will record the materials used. When resetting, press the materials used to return them.
- New exclusive props for the summoning of divine soldiers
异世界的城主大人 update for 26 October 2023
8.6.0 Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2313131 Depot 2313131
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update