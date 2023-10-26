New game plus difficulty is back. (BETA)
More Emerald routes (Thank you, Ranadiel)
Better room menu at the Academy
Bug fixing and other stuff
Dungeon Dreams 2 update for 26 October 2023
Version 1.43
Patchnotes via Steam Community
New game plus difficulty is back. (BETA)
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1843471 Depot 1843471
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update