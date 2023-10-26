 Skip to content

Dungeon Dreams 2 update for 26 October 2023

Version 1.43

Build 12539571

New game plus difficulty is back. (BETA)
More Emerald routes (Thank you, Ranadiel)
Better room menu at the Academy
Bug fixing and other stuff

