- Disabled the arrow keys from being able to access any of the character or action panel buttons, as this could be used to exploit certain functions during moments when they're intended to be non-interactable.
- Added a "Loading..." notification after class selection / leading into the opening scene.
- Optimized how some of the SFX are loaded into memory.
- Removed a redundant call that the Gear button was making.
- Found a typo in one of the special encounters (RE18).
- Made lexical variations to some specific phrases that can appear when exploring in town (ExFe).
Sclera update for 26 October 2023
1.01 Update Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
