October Patch Note

Mercenaries!

The October Halloween Patch is full of exciting content, selected through careful consideration!

*Please note that everything we are sharing today along with any mentioned information may be subject to change.

New Mode:

LMS Mode



Check out the detailed information on the Last Man Standing Mode by checking the full announcement: LINK

*The Mode Open Date will be released in the near future.

New Map:

Halloween Gallery



*Gallery Map will be back after November Patch.

New Base Weapon:

Almond-65



X40A5



X16VN will be available in the in-game shop.

Ignis Scythe, Nunchuks, and Jason's Chain Saw will be available in the in-game shop through numerous users' feedback.

*Please Note that all skin weapons/characters must have the base item, permanent or timed.

New System:

Daily Quest System



Check out the detailed information on the Weapon Customization System by checking the full announcement: LINK



New Lobby: Autumn Lobby

Unique Soldier Box:

KCR Kraken



DXR-1 Marsh Bear



ARENA Date Extand:

ARENA SEASON 13 Date will extended to (UTC): 2023. 11. 09. 00:00 AM

*We will release the information about the Halloween Series in the next announcement.

BUG FIX:

Weapon Customization System Effect Bug Fix

We hope you enjoy all the new content added through the update!

Please tell all your friends to play AVA Global TODAY!

