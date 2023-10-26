Version 1.1 update!



We have updated the game today with the following fixes.

Added a lightweight mode. It can now run on PCs with lower specs. The mode can be switched from the graphics menu in the options.

Fixed other minor bugs.

We have been updating the application since its release.

Today we think finally able to respond to the many reviews and suggestions we have received since its release.

New mode,bug fixes, additional option.... and so on.

We are pleased to present this version as Ver. 1.1.

We would like to thank you all for your support that has helped us reach this point.

Thank you !