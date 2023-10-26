 Skip to content

The Coffin of Andy and Leyley update for 26 October 2023

Minor Patch v2.0.6

Last edited by Wendy

  • Fixed typos.
  • Fixed an instance of the wrong character name being displayed.
  • Fixed a soft-lock that could occur when re-interacting with a door that drops a key.
  • Changed the color of the lock on the door that opens with White Key to be white as well.

