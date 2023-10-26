- Fixed typos.
- Fixed an instance of the wrong character name being displayed.
- Fixed a soft-lock that could occur when re-interacting with a door that drops a key.
- Changed the color of the lock on the door that opens with White Key to be white as well.
The Coffin of Andy and Leyley update for 26 October 2023
Minor Patch v2.0.6
Patchnotes via Steam Community
