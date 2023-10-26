 Skip to content

SchachKampf update for 26 October 2023

Hotfixes

Nothing big to see here. Just made some minor bugfixes.

  • Language resetted sometimes to english on restart
  • 1 special formation couldn't be unlocked
  • Some dialogs had a bad placement
  • One puzzle freezed sometimes

