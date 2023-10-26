[Update] Crossout: Festival of fire



Halloween is once again at the gates of your hangars, survivors! This year there will be plenty of fun: the “Witch hunt” brawl will be replaced by 3 unique modes! And you’ll be able to produce a variety of things on the traditional event workbench, from unique cosmetics to upgraded parts.



“Festival of fire” event



Attention! The event will be available from October 26 to November 6 inclusive!

Main features of the event:

During the event, players will have access to 3 special brawls.

Each brawl will be available for 4 days without interruption.

Only 1 brawl is available at a time.

By participating in these brawls, players will be able to earn a special event resource — “Tricky treats”.

In addition to brawls, “Tricky treats” can also be earned in the special PvP mission “Trick or Treat?”.

“Tricky treats” as well as other resources can be used to produce numerous thematic cosmetic items, a “Witch’s sticker container” as well as 1 “Help of the spirits” container from which you can choose 1 tradable epic item.

In addition, you can produce a number of already upgraded parts pre-determined upgrades on the event workbench. To do this, you will need 2 such parts without any upgrades, as well as a certain amount of resources.

Event brawls

Adrenaline

The battle format is “free for all”.

Players take part in the brawl on their own armoured vehicles.

The vehicles must not have the following parts: explosive spears, “Aegis-Prime”, and the “Werewolf” cabin.

Victory condition: take place from 1 to 4 at the end of the battle.

Placement ranking is based on the number of destroyed enemies.

Each player has an active “adrenaline” meter, the level of which gradually decreases.

As long as the adrenaline level doesn’t drop to 0, the player can return to battle after being destroyed. Once the meter has dropped to 0, further return to battle is impossible.

You can replenish your current level of “adrenaline” by destroying enemies and collecting bonuses that remain from their cars.

Occasionally, an amplification bonus will appear at a random place on the location, which increases the characteristics of your armoured car, as well as the adrenaline level. The bonus disappears if the armoured car gets destroyed.

Once you reach a certain number of eliminated players or after a certain amount of time has passed, the “adrenaline” level starts to go down faster.

In addition to “Tricky treats”, players can also earn “Plastic” in this brawl as a reward.

Firefight

Team brawl. Players take part in the battle on pre-built vehicles.

Objective: destroy the armoured vehicles of the opposing team within the allotted time.

If a team destroys the opposing team before the allotted time expires, this team wins. Otherwise, it’s a draw.

Each player is given an armoured vehicle on hovers, which has a number of vulnerable points, as well as a number of places that are completely invulnerable.

To destroy the enemy, you need to accurately shoot at his vulnerable spots and manage to defend your vehicle, using your invulnerable points.

In addition to “Tricky treats”, players can also earn “Batteries” in this brawl as a reward.

Deadly ritual

The battle format is “free for all”.

Players take part in the brawl on their own armoured vehicles.

The vehicles must not have the following parts: explosive spears, “Aegis-Prime”, and the “Werewolf” cabin.

Victory condition: take place from 1 to 4 at the end of the battle.

Placement ranking is based on the number of destroyed enemies.

Initially, the player has the ability to return to the battle 3 times after being destroyed.

In the first minute of the battle, special totems appear on the location. Each collected totem is an additional opportunity to return to the battle after destruction.

After the first minute, the bonuses stop appearing on the map. The only chance to increase the number of “respawns” is to get a special totem in the very center of the location, which will give you 2 chances to return to the battle at once.

The battle ends when the timer runs out or when only one player remains alive.

In addition to “Tricky treats”, players can also earn “Scrap metal” in this brawl as a reward.

New rewards



In addition to the already existing thematic rewards, you will also be able to produce new cosmetic items using the event workbench:

Hologram “Primal terror”;

Sticker “Fire idol”;

Hubcap “Spurs”;

Temporary flare “Ritual smoke”.

Bone hunter (Lite edition)

Unique armoured car: “Bone collector”;

New cabin: “Manitou” Light cabin. PS: 1800. Maximum cabin speed: 100 km/h. Tonnage: 4200 kg. Mass limit: 8300 kg. Adds energy: 12 pts. Durability: 260 pts. Mass: 850 kg. Perk: upon activation all mounted revolvers with at least one projectile in the cylinder will start reloading faster. The more rounds there are in the cylinders, the more the reload speed will be reduced, up to 30%. All ammunition loaded in this way will deal 20% more damage. The cabin’s cooldown is 10 sec.

Large-caliber revolver: “Nagual” (2 pcs.) “Epic” rarity. PS: 1375. The cylinder holds 3 rounds. Penetration ability: 80%. Durability: 296 pts. Energy drain: 5 pts. Mass: 423 kg. Perk: deals 20% more damage to weapons, movement parts and hardware.

Early access to new structural parts;

Maximum number of parts increased to 70.

“My journey began a long time ago in the vastness of the great Wasteland when the spirits chose me. It all began with an understanding of the circle of life — the foundation, the bones on which our world is built. And this knowledge became my curse”.

Bone hunter

Unique armoured car: “Hungry spirit”;

New cabin: “Manitou”;

Large-caliber revolver: “Nagual” (2 pcs.);

Portrait: “Isi White Bone”;

Early access to new structural parts;

1500 in-game coins;

Maximum number of parts increased to 75.

“The spirits told me that life and death go together, and one cannot exist without the other. And only by constantly testing yourself can you become stronger. But the more you harden yourself and get closer to the spirits, the stronger your hunger becomes.”

Bone hunter (Deluxe edition)

Unique armoured car: “Nightmare”;

New cabin: “Manitou”;

Large-caliber revolver: “Nagual” (2 pcs.);

Portrait: “Isi White Bone”;

Unique horn: “Call of the spirits”;

Unique paint can “Bone”;

Early access to new structural parts;

4000 in-game coins;

Background and logo for profile customization;

Maximum number of parts increased to 80.

“Hunger is not a punishment, but an awakening. And when it comes, only those who have lost everything and found themselves will survive. Only those who have unraveled the mysteries of the eternal will be able to stand for their lives in the great test of the spirits. And very soon this test will begin in the Valley”.

Attention! The lite and deluxe editions of the pack will be available for purchase on all platforms until 00:00 GMT on November 27.

Updated the decorations of the garages for the duration of the Halloween event.

Added carrier explosion effects on the “Gates of the Valley” map.

Implemented improvements to a number of maps adapted for battles with armoured aircraft: Ship graveyard; Sandy gulf; Factory; Desert valley; Crater; Old Town.



In the clan window, it is now possible to check the results of the participants from the previous season.

Now the garage screen notifications are displayed lower in order to not overlap the event banners.

Made a number of improvements to the interface of seasons (battle passes), as well as the placement of elements of the season window for different screen resolutions.

Added a new music track for the “Festival of fire” event modes: Halloween 2023 Theme



Now, after falling to the ground, armoured aircraft do not roll on the surface in an inverted position.

Fixed the matchmaking system in the “Bedlam” mode.

Fixed a bug with incorrect appearance of allied vehicles on the “Old Town” map in the “Patrol” mode.

Fixed a bug that caused a window with all player blueprints to open when navigating through the blueprint rating change notification.

Fixed a bug with the “Find clan” button not working correctly when viewing the profile of a player who is a member of a clan.

Fixed a bug where players on previous generation consoles didn’t have enough time to choose an armoured vehicle before the start of the 1 round of “Clan Wars” or “Confrontation”.

Improved client stability.

Improved a number of in-game texts, descriptions and icons.

