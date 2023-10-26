October Update and November Plans

Here are the notes for the just released update for October and an announcement for November and more future plans:

Patch Notes

Single file save/load implemented

Logistics Menu added: it is now possible for players to review and reorder any logistics requests done by buildings that need materials

Work Menu added: players may see all available work slots that buildings generate and assign or remove units from doing work in one menu

Added function, to buildings that provide work, to also remove or assign units from that specific building

Added two sprite variations for units

Added weighted randomization to sprite set for unit spawns for more assured visual variety

Added stone, stone pickaxe, stone axe items and related buildings to obtain such items

Changed visual style of the UI

November Plans and General Plans

Hopefully this update will provide a lasting quality of life improvement to Frontera. Although a few items were added there is still a lack of features as the only thing to do with the items is to sell them for money. For November I would like to focus on developing new gameplay features I will outline below.

Wants and Happiness

In the current version units buy items by random selection, and any money gained can be used to buy more units. In the next version I would like to implement a wants system for units that will direct what they will purchase from the market. The units should purchase something to satisfy their wants, which will then increase their happiness. The happiness of the unit will then contribute to a total happiness stat, and will then contribute to free unit migration. As such the current way to gain more units - buying them at the main building - would be adjusted to be more of a bonus way to acquire units. This will probably be done just by raising the price.

Passive Wealth

The idea is that people will come with nothing and expecting nothing, but will slowly build up wealth and additional desires if their previous ones are fulfilled. Linking with the wants system, units will purchase beginning items and after purchasing some amount, will gain a want to purchase more "advanced" items. For example units will begin purchasing items made primarily from wood (as the starting tier) and then move on with a decreased demand for wood and more demand for stone items. Or units initially only wanting to purchase wheat, but then moving on to bread.

Use of Items

Some items will be used and immediately consumed for the above systems, but other items would be equipped for long term benefits and lose durability. For example the current stone axe and stone pickaxe would be used to increase the production of logs and stone, and there is a bag item planned to increase how much units can hold.

General

In the future more save files are planned. The UI has also been changed to a more simplified look, but I may change it back in the future when the game is nearing completion.



I think I like the general look and colors of the old UI (on the right) better in relation to how the rest of the game looks, but the new one is growing on me. I think a little transparent opacity looks cool but it may make the UI harder to read when stacked up, so I may just increase the opacity for later versions.