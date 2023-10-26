Update 1.2

Welcome back Spinners, we've got a decent sized update for you today, along with the release of our Nintendo Switch version!

SWITCH VERSION!



The Nintendo Switch version releases today in all regions!

Americas, Europe, Japan, Korea, Hong Kong

Go and check it out! You can play with touch screen, motion controls, gamepad and even keyboard and mouse! Yes, we went mad and implemented KB&M controls. We have added mouse sensitivity in the input menu as a day 1 patch, along with improved motion controls (where you can select which axis you can use).

Currently motion controls are available on the right-hand Joy-Con and the Switch Pro Controller.

STEAM VERSION 1.2 FEATURES

Local multiplayer!

An essential Switch feature, we have added up to 4 player head to head on PC to scratch the itch before we attempt to implement proper online multiplayer lobbies.

Players can each select their input, meaning one can play MIDI controls, one gamepad, one keyboard and mouse and so on. Currently it’s not possible to play two players on a single controller.

Players can play on whatever difficulty level they choose and the tracks will dynamically cut themselves to match the shortest track - there are some bugs with the more complicated cut tracks such as Ginger Lizard, but it’s about 98% seamless.

New track unlock system!

Levelling up will now give you a key which can be used to unlock tracks directly.

Tracks are grouped in tiers, and unlocking a single track from one tier will allow access to the next.

Players can now unlock the tracks they enjoy more quickly.

6 new RemiXD tracks!

cold rock it by ★MrCringe★

Your Pain by CrookyCumbles

Lights, Camera Action by Edge

Engine Start by Loosiano

Velours by Programmatic

Coming Too by swago

Monstercat DLC!

Our first actual DLC is here! It contains 10 awesome hand-picked tracks including nostalgic beats, Monstercat classics and some hidden gems that match the gameplay of SRXD perfectly.

You’ll also get a Monstercat wheel skin, a cute giant Monstercat helmet for Jimmy and Lady, as well as a track edge inspired by audio gear ‘Hi-Fi’, with a matching track edge colour ‘Veridian’. Oh, and a Monstercat menu palette inspired by the branding colours of Monstercat Uncaged and Instinct.

Monstercat DLC has its own full-game leaderboard separate from the base game tracks.

Access the DLC from the main menu or the Steam store page.

Track list:

Cheat Codes - Nitro Fun

CRAZY - Tokyo Machine

Into the Light - Notaker, Karra

Shut My Mouth - Koven

THE DROP - Gammer

Blue Shadows - Xilent

Overkill - RIOT

U Got Me - Bossfight

How We Win - FWLR

It's All Over - Shockone

POLISH

Players can now hover over the custom colour profile title and use ctrl + c and v to copy and paste a hex code of the colour profile

try pasting:

4D36E2;4AC9B0;FFCC42;2C9B8D;473CE2;FFFFFF;000000

for the Monstercat wheel colours we used in the DLC trailer.

Players can also do this with individual wheel / note colours

Every track in the game has been scanned for a LUFS value (loudness over time) and then given a volume offset. All music should now be perceived at the same volume - meaning Time (very soft) and Ghost Ship (very loud) should have such a ridiculous disparity in volume.

Removed the option to “restart track” when level editing (this could cause some dangerous save-destroying behaviour)

Removed the option to “create track” when level editing (for the same reason as above)

Track previews have all been redone to be the most exciting part of the song on all difficulties

Track previews fade in and out more smoothly

Added a “preview volume” button for lowering track volume in level select (can be set to 100%, 50% and 0%) - just above the play button

Practice mode button is now available in the “performance progress” side panel

Customs (creating, editing and all other controls) are now accessible from their own side panel

Highlighting the heart icon (favourites) will now bring up the artist QR code

Rebalanced default audio levels to fit with new LUFS system

Fixed some incorrect spelling and naming in the credits

BUGS

Fixed a bug where Korean and Russian exit prompt text would not show up

Fixed a bug where the main menu DLC panels wouldn’t accept mouse hover as a highlight

Fixed a bug where tutorial glyphs would not properly display in tutorials

Fixed a bug where customisation settings were not remembered between sessions

Thanks for spinning.