Outlive update for 26 October 2023

Outlive major update

Patchnotes

Updating gameplay to make it more immersive and enjoyable.

Updating game mechanics for flashing pickup-able items.

Night Vision Revision:
For the camera, the battery reload action has been moved from key B to key R.
Reduced brightness while near objects for better visibility.
Enhanced brightness in darker areas, particularly at a distance.

Removed Door Peeking Feature:
Door peeking functionality has been removed.

Level 4 AI Fix:
Fixed AI going through the wall while attacking.

Added a "Hold Button" Mission in Level 5:
A new mission added in Level 5, requiring players to hold a button while the monster lurks.

Level 6 & 7 Gameplay Updates:
Introduced new elements of gameplay in Level 7.

AI Monster Patrol Path:
Updated AI monster patrol paths for more engaging gameplay.

Level 7 Man Walking Bug Fix:
Fixed an issue where a character in Level 7 was walking in place after respawning.

