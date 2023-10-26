- Fixed a bug where Bullet Walk is scanned
- Improved save game list feature
- Slightly modified character modeling
- C9 Leap adjustment
- Fixed sound glitch
- Fixed UI glitch
Axiom of Maria update for 26 October 2023
0.24.231026 Update Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
