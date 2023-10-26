 Skip to content

Axiom of Maria Test update for 26 October 2023

0.24.231026 Update Notes

Build 12538903 · Last edited by Wendy

  • Fixed the bug where scanning occurs during Bullet Walk
  • Improved saved game list feature
  • Slightly modified character modeling
  • C9 Leap adjustment

