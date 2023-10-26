- Fixed the bug where scanning occurs during Bullet Walk
- Improved saved game list feature
- Slightly modified character modeling
- C9 Leap adjustment
Axiom of Maria Test update for 26 October 2023
0.24.231026 Update Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
