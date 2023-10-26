 Skip to content

三界 update for 26 October 2023

v5-3767 changelog

Patchnotes

After recovery from death. Q Bug in the wrong state of the shortcut bar

Adjust the automatic picking of dropped objects
Adjust the distribution rules for the drop location of falling objects

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2442961 Depot 2442961
