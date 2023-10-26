SVFI 6.0 Updates

SVFI 6.0 Release:
- New application interface, newly designed preferences page, supporting custom theme colors and custom background images
- Player preview and VFI mask drawing support, area covered by the mask will not be processed in VFI (keep static), suitable for games with HUD (crosshair, control panel, etc.) VFI task.
- PRO: Fast models exclusively for NVIDIA card CUDA core acceleration of TensorRT for CUGAN, RealESRGAN super-resolution models. Choose cugan, realesr under the TensorRT column of super-resolution model selection to use. Changing super-resolution settings requires compilation for these models, please wait patiently for 15 to 20 minutes to achieve more than double acceleration. The new model settings correspond to the old model settings, it's recommended to use the previously well-adjusted super-resolution settings. It's recommended to use graphics cards with 6GB or more video memory. Please make good use of the preset function.
- PRO: **TensorRT ** now supports 8-bit quantization of related models, which can further improve speed, recommended for super-resolution models. It's advised to first compile non-int8 trt accelerated models before trying under int8 mode.
- PRO: **TensorRT ** supports tiling.
- PRO: RIFE 4.6, RIFE 4.7 RIFE 4.8 VFI models accelerated by TensorRT
Important Notes
- Old version of SVFI 3.23.1 has been uploaded to test branch revision-8. If anyone insists using old version, please go to the SVFI library page - Properties - Test branch dropdown, select "revision-8" to enter the old version of SVFI. Please do remind to add SVFI installation directory to whitelist of your anti-virus software, and remove the files marked as malware from sandbox in anti-virus settings.
