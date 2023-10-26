- Newly added refining talisman: the special effects of character equipment can be reset, but there is a 20% probability of destroying the equipment.
- New achievement: Master Bongtian, reaching the 500th floor of Babel Tower
- New achievements: Master Tongtian, reaching the 1000th floor of Babel Tower
- Fixed the bug of character skin display error
- Fix the bug of special effects symbiosis
- The upper limit of rounds is adjusted from 30 to 50
Idle Exorcism Hero update for 26 October 2023
V1.2.4
Patchnotes via Steam Community
