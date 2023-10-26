 Skip to content

Idle Exorcism Hero update for 26 October 2023

V1.2.4

Share · View all patches · Build 12538865

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Newly added refining talisman: the special effects of character equipment can be reset, but there is a 20% probability of destroying the equipment.
  2. New achievement: Master Bongtian, reaching the 500th floor of Babel Tower
  3. New achievements: Master Tongtian, reaching the 1000th floor of Babel Tower
  4. Fixed the bug of character skin display error
  5. Fix the bug of special effects symbiosis
  6. The upper limit of rounds is adjusted from 30 to 50

