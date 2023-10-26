Large Patch + Saturday Play Session



This post will be very long but it's worth the read trust me!

Our Community

Thank you so much again to our community. We know that we are small right now, but we have plans on how we will grow in the coming months. You early supporters mean the world to us. Thank you for believing in us. We hope to see you this Saturday for our Play Session!

We have added ways to find players in our Discord.

You can now add the "looking for group" (lfg) role to yourself so that you can be pinged when others are looking for players.

We added a regular "looking for group" channel as well.

We also added a locked Events channel so you can see when the next event is coming up (typically the devs will be playing every other Saturday starting at 12 PM PDT and staying on for several hours.

I want to highlight a few big changes coming to our game real quick before getting into the details:

Local Voice Chat ("C" Key by default) can now be heard by enemies within range, so be sure to talk to your enemies ;)

If there are no matches/servers active, a match/server will now be started even if just 1 player is in queue. That player will need to be in queue for at least 200 seconds.

The server will now start 120 after the first player spawns. When another player connects the time will go down to 90 seconds.

Added objective indicators around the player ring to better guide the player where to Attack (red arrow) and Defend (blue arrow)

Saturday Play Session

We will be having another Play Session this Saturday, October 28th at 12 PM PDT // 3 PM EDT // 9 PM CEST. The play session will last about 6 hours and we will be streaming on our Twitch as usual while doing giveaways!

🔰 Operation Valor Twitch 🔰

October 26th Changelog

Added

Added killfeed icon to the sniper class.

Added spaces to all setting names (thank you @JoelPlzNo)

Added UI to show default keybinds to move the map and changed default keybind to move map to Right Click. (Thank you @ebaw for bringing this up!)

It will now show "killed by world" when a player clicks Respawn.

Added new ways to earn points: Ammo Refill (support) Capturing Point Spawning at buildable (squad leader) Constructing Deconstructing Place buildable (squad leader) Buildable damage Destroy buildable Refill vehicle Construct buildable

Set default map / overview map keybinding to RIGHT CLICK for moving the map. (It is still bound to MIDDLE MOUSE for people playing before this patch. thank you @ebaw)

Fixed

Fixed an issue where respawn in the preparation phase would cost you tickets.

Fixed capture point lock symbols being inconsistent.

Fixed help text not showing when "Ground to uneven" when trying to build.

Fixed an issue with enemy player's badge/banner not showing in the kill card.

Fixed a bug where camera zooming in and out would not work if you tried to join a team after being in spectator.

Fixed a bug where you could not resupply your ammo if the value in the vehicle was exactly what you needed to resupply.

Fixed an issue on Stafburg where you could glitch through a building (thank you @mrparadox)

Fixed terrain issue on Sumersgate (thank you @just_that_classy)

Fixed issue where you could vault on top of the doorway in the tutorial (thank you @truedoom)

Balance

For the Sniper, made it less punishing to walk while sniping.

Adjusted Support Class LMG on both teams to be more inaccurate when standing and added more delay to fire after coming out of a run

Adjusted SMG on both teams to have accuracy be less punishing when moving

Decreased weapon switch time slightly for the SMG.

Increase radius between FOBs from 100 to 125 to prevent spamming of FOBs

Looking forward

We will have a special announcement early next week. Beyond that, we will probably only have a small patch next week while we fully focus on getting community servers into the game. Again - there will probably only be a small patch next week, but rest assured we are working behind the scenes on community servers.

See you this Saturday at 12 PM PDT for our Play Session!