Star Conflict 1.11.11 Survival

Every year at the end of October, according to the Earth calendar, a wave of abnormal energy passes through the Universe. According to the old Earth tradition, this time is called “Halloween”. This year, especially for the event, we present a new mysterious ship! And Miranda Del Arte has prepared a special secret mission for the pilots!

After the fall of Earth, the Inquisition had to greatly expand its objectives, including the search for Precursor artifacts, something that had previously been done by the Order of the Wardens. This change required new engineering solutions, the ability to use the ship in sectors infested with biomorphs with a reduced risk of collision with the biomorphs for the squadron commander. The engineering bureau at the Lumen-4 shipyard has developed special “capillaries” based on Precursor artifacts that allowed to force iridium to circulate in the ship’s systems. The first version of the fighter equipped with these technologies was created in 4619, but didn’t manage to pass the signature tests.

The appearance of the ship changed noticeably when the second model was created in 4622. The fighter was changed even more on the inside. The ship’s contours made it somewhat similar to the Sentinels’ “Plague doctor”. After passing all tests with flying colours, the new command attack fighter was given the serial name Hadrian and joined the service of the Holy Empire. The ship had its baptism of fire in a battle with biomorphs not far from the Solar system.

Event “UMC archives: Survival”

All pilots who complete all stages of the event “UMC archives: Survival”, will be able to assemble the new ship for free! The offer is limited in time and will be available until November 27.

Pilots, the event “UMC archives: Survival” will be held in one stage. There are 30 levels in the stage. Only holders of a special Pass will be able to unlock all levels. But the first and every fifth level will be available to all pilots.

To get a reward, you need to unlock the necessary level. In order to get access to the next reward, you need to complete all the previous levels. You can join the stage at any time when the stage is available.

The event will last for a month. During the entire period, all pilots will be able to earn a special game currency in battles — Xenochips.

Xenochips can be obtained for completing any tasks as an additional reward.

Xenochips are introduced into the game for a limited time and after the end of the event will be removed from the game and from the accounts of the pilots. We recommend that you have time to spend xenochips before the end of the event!

Xenochips can be spent to receive special rewards during the event.

UMC archives: Survival. Special bundles and rewards

To get access to all the rewards, pilots need to purchase the “Survival” pass. The pass can be purchased in the official store of the project.

Special pack “Survival”

This pack includes:

Access to additional rewards in the event “Survival”;

Upon receiving the pack, the next level is immediately opened and all the rewards of the open levels are available;

7 days of premium license.

Special pack “Survival (Deluxe edition)”

A special version of the “Survival” pass. The pass can be purchased in the official store of the project.

This pack includes:

Access to additional rewards in the event “Survival”;

Upon receiving the pack, the next 15 levels are immediately opened and all the rewards of the open levels are available;

30 days of premium license.

Rewards of the event

[table]

[tr][th]Level[/th][th]Reward (* — available with the pass)[/th][/tr]

[tr][td]1[/td][td]New portrait “Abigail Narrow”*[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]2[/td][td]Weapon: “Pirate positron cannon”[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]3[/td][td]Ammunition: ”Resonating crystal” x30[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]4[/td][td]Resources: Monocrystal х15[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]5[/td][td]Ammunition: “Crystal fighter drone” х30[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]6[/td][td]Pattern: “Curtain”[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]7[/td][td]Resources: Monocrystal х15[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]8[/td][td]Seed-chip bundle[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]9[/td][td]Resources: “Synthetic polycrystal” х5[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]10[/td][td]Special part of the ship “Hadrian” [/td][/tr]

[tr][td]11[/td][td]Title “Cosmic nightmare”[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]12[/td][td]Weapon: “Pirate Gauss cannon”[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]13[/td][td]Seed-chip bundle[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]14[/td][td]Ammunition: “Magnetic mine” x30[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]15[/td][td]Module blueprint “Magnetron Aigul-65” R 13-17[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]16[/td][td]Paint “Metallic orange 1”[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]17[/td][td]Weapon: “Pirate shrapnel cannon”[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]18[/td][td]Resources: Monocrystal х15[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]19[/td][td]Ammunition: “Resonating charges” x30[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]20[/td][td]Special part of the ship “Hadrian”[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]21[/td][td]Stickers “Claws of fate”, “Major’s skull”, “PumpkWin!”[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]22[/td][td]Ammunition: “Crystal fighter drone” x30[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]23[/td][td]Seed-chip bundle[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]24[/td][td]Resources: “Synthetic polycrystal” х10[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]25[/td][td]Weapon blueprint “Laser Apotheosis-4” R 13-17[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]26[/td][td]New decor “Iron Roger” [/td][/tr]

[tr][td]27[/td][td]Ammunition: “Resonating charges” x30[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]28[/td][td]Seed-chip bundle[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]29[/td][td]Resources: “Synthetic polycrystal” х10[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]30[/td][td]Special part of the ship “Hadrian”**[/td][/tr]

[/table]

Empire rank 17 command fighter “Hadrian”

---

The UMC was able to secure small deliveries of the ship a year and a half after it was developed. However, due to the special materials required for its production, the cost of the ship turned out to be unaffordable for most mercenaries. To get it in their collection, the UMC employees will have to spend a considerable amount of money.

“Hadrian” component

Special part of the ship “Hadrian”

Frontal reflecting shield

Special module

Shields the front of the ship. The shield deflects incoming ammunition and lasers, but is unable to deflect penetrating projectiles.

Magnetron “Aigul-65”

Active combat module

Charges the projectiles of the player’s weapon and his allies. Each charged projectile additionally deals EM damage



Laser “Apotheosis-4”

Medium-range laser weapon

Fires in short pulse bursts, which gives it a small spread. While the enemy ship is under fire, all allies receive an increase in damage to their main weapons.

New packs “Star Conflict: Hadrian” and “Star Conflict: Hadrian. Deluxe edition”

Pilots! “Star Conflict: Hadrian” and “Star Conflict: Hadrian. Deluxe edition” packs are now available in the official project store. Packs will be available for a limited time until November 27. The ship will be available to pilots with no time limit.

Star Conflict: Hadrian. Deluxe edition

This pack includes:

Empire rank 17 command fighter “Hadrian”

Weapon “Laser “Apotheosis-4”

Active module “Magnetron “Aigul-65”

Additionally, pilot receives:

Portrait “Johann “Torquemada”

Colouring “Primordial colour”

Decor “Hunter’s horns”

Permanent credit reward bonus +10%

Additionally, pilot receives modules:

'Valkyrie' System

Coating polarizer

Repair kit M

Vernier engines

Leak stabilizer

Voltage regulator

Emergency barrier

Crystal plates

Reactive armor

Reinforced beams

“Proton wall”

Infrared scanner

Special bonus for everyone who buys the bundle — Premium license for 90 days!

Star Conflict: Hadrian

This pack includes:

Empire rank 17 command fighter “Hadrian”

Weapon “Laser “Apotheosis-4”

Active module “Magnetron “Aigul-65”

Additionally, pilot receives:

Portrait “Johann “Torquemada”

Halloween in Space. Space Cult

---

Fanatics and cultists who worship the Signal believe that on "Halloween" the souls of the dead penetrate into our world.

Space Cult

Scary times are coming, mercenary! The "Peak of the Signal" has come and the Dark Forces are trying to destroy Humanity! Recently, our brotherhood has discovered the increased activity of the cult "Yith'got Witnesses". At the moment, they are rapidly recruiting new novices. I need your help as an embedded agent. Together we will purify their souls, polluted by green trash!

Available to all pilots in the “Events” tab.

Space cult. How to receive the medals

Pilots! The “Peak of the Signal” is here and in this turbulent time the UMC would like to draw your attention to the new medals that have appeared in the game and to the ways of how they can be obtained during the Halloween event!

“For the glory of the cult!!” medal — can be obtained if the pilot has the title “Yith’got witness” equipped and destroys the ships of other players.

“W.I.T.Ch. Hunter” medal — can be obtained if the pilot has the title “W.I.T.Ch. Hunter” equipped and destroys the ships of the players with the “Yith’got witness” title.

The medals can only be obtained in battles.

Protocol “Hunting for W.I.T.Ch."!

Earlier, scientists explained the phenomenon by the fact that this is exactly the time when the Signal reaches its peak. Every year, risky experiments are conducted in countless laboratories to tame the Signal energy. A few years ago, one of these Jericho projects ended in disaster. After that, all objects with an active signal were assigned the code name of W.I.T.Ch.

The protocol “Hunting for W.I.T.Ch.” comes into force. For the destruction of W.I.T.Ch. mercenaries are entitled to special rewards!

The UMC has found special weapons in warehouses that had already been withdrawn from production. But only these weapons are guaranteed to protect the mercenaries from the Infected. Using the “MEM Inquisitor” missiles, you must destroy the ships of those mercenaries who arouse suspicion of carrying an alien infection. There are infected among all combat roles, so it is necessary to destroy at least one carrier of each role.

The best mercenaries get a special achievement and a special title!

Terrifying sounds!

Some pilots report to the Center that they hear extremely frightening sounds and demonic laughter when docking with stations. Perhaps it has something to do with the operation of the W.I.T.Ch. We managed to intercept and record one of these broadcasts.

“Detonation” mode

The Center receives alarming reports that special bombs in the “Detonation” PvP-mode look extremely suspicious! We urge all pilots to be as attentive as possible during these anxious days.

Strange faces

Some UMC employees and representatives of the special services of races and corporations actively working with mercenaries have been looking extremely strange and suspicious in recent days. Perhaps it has something to do with the peak of the Signal. But it is likely that these are just costumes for the holiday.

Pilot packs

Pack “Halloween 2021”

Colouring “Jinx”

Colouring “Death grip”

Sticker “Universe pumpkin”

Sticker “Terrifier-3000”

Sticker “Your candy or your life”

Sticker “It's no use screaming!!”

Sticker “Candy UFO”

Sticker “Cranio arachnida”

A scary 66.6% bonus to experience and credits for 3 days!

“Halloween 2020” pack

Your wallet or your life

Danger is near

Trouble bringer

Ominous sign

Trouble team

Scary handsome

A scary 66.6% bonus to experience and credits for 3 days!

“Halloween 2019” pack

Colouring pattern “Plague”!

Scary stickers!

“Halloween 2018” pack

Colouring pattern “Pumpkin”!

Scary stickers!

The “Halloween” packs will be available to all pilots only during the holiday: from October 26 to November 9. Colouring and stickers will stay with you forever! Search in the game store!

We will continue to inform all pilots about the strange events that are happening these days in the Border Sectors. Stay in touch!

Changes in the trading system from October 26

Parts of the following ships have been temporarily added to the system of trading between players:

Parts of the “Mole” ship

Parts of the Helicon ship

“The Curse of Leviathan” brawl

Until recently, no one dared to approach the infected, until signatures similar to those recorded in the infamous Monolith were periodically recorded in the old catacombs of Leviathan. Having given huge sums to an Intermediary, the unknown managed to put up a public contract to send volunteers allegedly from Jericho “to investigate” the signatures of the infected. What those who hired an Intermediary plan to do is known only to them, but no one can say for sure what awaits the mercenaries in the gloomy catacombs…

All the players in the brawl start the battle on the same ships.

One of the pilots is randomly selected and becomes “Infected”.

He can “Infect” other pilots in combat. Such pilots go over to his side and also become “Infected”.

The task of the surviving pilots is to hold on until help arrives.

The brawl is available every day until November, 9. The rest of the brawls will be disabled for this time.

“The Curse of Leviathan” brawl marathon. Get a “Plague Doctor” as a gift!

Attention to all pilots! The UMC received a fixed-term contract from the so-called Broker.

All mercenaries who took places from 1 to 3 in the leaderboards of researchers or infected in the “The Curse of Leviathan” brawl recorded by UMC engineers on November 9 6:00 UTC will receive the unique “The Curse of Leviathan” and “Twilight hunter” colourings which can be obtained during this event, 500 xenocrystals and 1000 GS and also the ship “Plague Doctor” as a gift!

All mercenaries who took places from 4 to 10 in the leaderboards of researchers or infected in the “The Curse of Leviathan” brawl recorded by UMC engineers on November 9 6:00 UTC will receive the unique “The Curse of Leviathan” and “Twilight hunter” colourings, 500 xenocrystals and also the ship “Plague Doctor” as a gift!

All mercenaries who took places from 11 to 20 in the leaderboards of researchers or infected in the “The Curse of Leviathan” brawl recorded by UMC engineers on November 9 6:00 UTC will receive 300 xenocrystals and also the ship “Plague Doctor” as a gift!

Bug fixes