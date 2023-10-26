昨天上传的时候已是深夜，于是我更新日志把0.97写成了0.96，绝对没有版本回滚。
另外一不小心覆盖掉了设置文件，我的锅，被迫传了个新版本。
所以，如你所见，0.97的第一个小版本只上传了个设置文件（
《后汉稽异录》V0.971小型更新，拒绝熬夜，从我做起！
