XSOverlay update for 26 October 2023

Build 645 Changelog

26 October 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Developer Notes

This update changes the launch options for XSOverlay to accommodate the "Allow Admin Permissions" setting. If XSOverlay does not launch properly, you may need to restart Steam to force an update to the app manifest.

CHANGES

  • Added a setting to allow launching with admin permissions without a UAC prompt on each startup. Settings / General / XSOverlay / Allow Admin Permissions

  • XSOverlay Process Manager now handles launching XSOverlay. This is needed to manage the "Allow Admin Permission" setting.

  • Added a button to reset wrist offsets in Settings / Wrist / Reset Wrist Offsets

BUG FIXES

  • Fixed a bug where settings sometimes wouldn't save properly if you changed a setting and then instantly exited the application.

  • Fixed a bug that sometimes caused UI overlays to be missing entirely.

