Build 645 Changelog

Build 12538788 · Last edited 26 October 2023 – 12:33:26 UTC by Wendy

Developer Notes

This update changes the launch options for XSOverlay to accommodate the "Allow Admin Permissions" setting. If XSOverlay does not launch properly, you may need to restart Steam to force an update to the app manifest.



CHANGES

Added a setting to allow launching with admin permissions without a UAC prompt on each startup. Settings / General / XSOverlay / Allow Admin Permissions

XSOverlay Process Manager now handles launching XSOverlay. This is needed to manage the "Allow Admin Permission" setting.

Added a button to reset wrist offsets in Settings / Wrist / Reset Wrist Offsets

BUG FIXES