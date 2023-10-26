 Skip to content

UNDYING update for 26 October 2023

How to Vanquish Zombies This Halloween?

UNDYING update for 26 October 2023

Build 12538776

Patchnotes via Steam Community


It's Halloween! What better way to celebrate than with free treats for all!

The Mystic Taoist Robe from the Orient and Magical Peach Wood Sword have been added to the 2023 Halloween Free DLC. Claim them now!

This is a limited-time offer, so don't miss out!

Of course, a fantastical weapon like the Peach Wood Sword would surely be hidden in a mystical place, time get searching!

Additionally, don't forget that the free DLC packs for Early Access players are free only while the game is in EA, get them before the full launch on December 7th!!

2023 Halloween Free DLC: https://store.steampowered.com/app/2644380
Free Skin Pack for Early Access Players:
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1849330
Free OST for Early Access Players: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1612740

