Terminus: Zombie Survivors update for 26 October 2023

Terminus: Zombie Survivors - V0.9.9 Beta Hotfix

Terminus: Zombie Survivors - V0.9.9 Beta Hotfix

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug where zombies located in a previous area would not change their target when the player moved to a different place.
  • When collecting water at a park or rainwater collector, only the currently available bottles will now be displayed.
  • Fixed a bug that allowed players to bypass debris and move to a new location using hotkeys.
  • Resolved an issue where water would overflow the maximum space when crafting clean water or salt.
  • Footsteps at the edge of a location will now properly disappear.
  • Fixed a bug where the painkiller effect was not applying to the reading penalty caused by a headache.
  • The criteria for crop growth have changed; it now halts based on tile temperature instead of ambient temperature.

Thank you for your feedback! If you have any problems, please let me know in the comments, discussions, or by email at ingeon.shin@gmail.com. Thank you.

How to participate in the beta: Go to your Steam Library > Right-click on Terminus: Zombie Survivors > Select "Properties" > Navigate the "Betas" tab > Select the “beta – Beta branch.”

Best,
In-geon

