 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Xenoterrestrial update for 26 October 2023

10/26/23 Update 2.11 (bug fix)

Share · View all patches · Build 12538664 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

While testing the game I noticed a game breaking bug in 1-2 that sends you to the wrong win screen upon completing the level. That has been fixed in this update.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2623101 Depot 2623101
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link