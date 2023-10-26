While testing the game I noticed a game breaking bug in 1-2 that sends you to the wrong win screen upon completing the level. That has been fixed in this update.
Xenoterrestrial update for 26 October 2023
10/26/23 Update 2.11 (bug fix)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
