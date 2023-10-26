Project: Playtime Phase 3: Forsaken

Patch Notes
Store Overhaul
- Replacing Daily Offers with total Item Catalogs for Monsters and Specialists
- Most of the cosmetic items will be available in the store and will be purchasable via Tickets
- All Items will have descriptions to add more flavor and potentially touch on our lore
- The store will be modified to offer sales on both PlayCoins Packs and Cosmetic Items themselves
Matchmaking System
- Players will select their role from the Main Menu and quickly be able to find and join matches as that role
- Monster Players will always serve as the host player
- Removed Host Migration
- Allow Specialist players who die early in the match to be rewarded for their accomplishments and move on to the next game, without having to wait until the end
- If the Monster ever leaves the game, all players will be returned to the Main Menu and receive their match rewards
- Party system and Private matches are not going to make it in this update but will be added ASAP
Map Vote
- When loading into a match, all players will get to vote on the map they want to play
- Monster Player's votes will have a slightly higher weight than Specialists
- Once all votes are in, the game will pick a map from the votes at random (More votes for a map equals a higher chance of it getting picked but it is not guaranteed)
Comms System
- Added a Radio Comms System for Specialists
- Players can select one of the predetermined prompts to effectively communicate needs and warnings with their squadmates
- All maps have been segmented into specific named sections and when the comms system is used it will reference this section’s name in the callout
- The player’s current location will be visible on their HUD and will be used to contextualize callouts
Huggy Hatches Changes
- Removing the Huggy Hole mini-game from Project Playtime
- Replacing the old system with a less intrusive experience
- Players will still lose one heart upon being deposited; for every 60 uninterrupted seconds they will lose an additional life
- Only one Specialist is allowed per hatch
EKG HUD
- Replacing the current Specialist HUD with a stylized EKG-Centric Display
- Updated Player State Icons
- Additional Player State Icon for the new “Carried” State
Misfit Pit
- Explores a different section of the larger Destroy-a-Toy facility
- This map is designed to be a fast-paced, action-packed map that will keep Specialists on their toes
- This map is a cylindrical design with three floors and unique Line-of-sight opportunities for Monsters and Specialists
- This level was also designed with the flow of chases in mind to make every encounter impactful and memorable
Coming Soon Event Toybox
- Added a limited-time free toy box for all players that is exclusively tickets
- Players can earn up to 50,000 tickets!
Sound Rebalance
- Attenuations on Monsters, Players, and environment sounds have been reigned in to make a more immersive and fun experience.
Pipe Nerf
- The pull pipe has been nerfed to require two hands per rail to start pulling the pipe down
- A new texture on the rails has been implemented to reflect this change
Start of Match Changes
- The monster countdown and train arrival sequence are being removed since they are no longer required
- Intro Sequence - At the start of the match you will see a sequence a camera sweep of your character and any equipped cosmetics
Balance Changes
- Specialists will now get a small speed boost upon being hit to try and extend chases and make them more impactful
- Specialists also get temporary invulnerability upon rescue from the hatch
- Specialists also get a speed bonus for reviving a teammate
- Dash handles are being removed from all maps
- Specialists now have a deeper crouch making hiding easier
- Monsters' Footsteps volume and attenuation are reduced while crouching
- Merged Total Lockdown’s effects into No Escape
- Merged Directionless’ effects into Living Nightmare
QOL Changes
- Almost all of our assets in-game have been further optimized to help the game run better on low-end specs
- UI is now more performant for our players
100+ Bugs Fixed!
Changed files in this update