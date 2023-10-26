 Skip to content

Project Playtime update for 26 October 2023

Project: Playtime Phase 3: Forsaken

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch Notes

Store Overhaul

  • Replacing Daily Offers with total Item Catalogs for Monsters and Specialists
  • Most of the cosmetic items will be available in the store and will be purchasable via Tickets
  • All Items will have descriptions to add more flavor and potentially touch on our lore
  • The store will be modified to offer sales on both PlayCoins Packs and Cosmetic Items themselves

Matchmaking System

  • Players will select their role from the Main Menu and quickly be able to find and join matches as that role
  • Monster Players will always serve as the host player
  • Removed Host Migration
  • Allow Specialist players who die early in the match to be rewarded for their accomplishments and move on to the next game, without having to wait until the end
  • If the Monster ever leaves the game, all players will be returned to the Main Menu and receive their match rewards
  • Party system and Private matches are not going to make it in this update but will be added ASAP

Map Vote

  • When loading into a match, all players will get to vote on the map they want to play
  • Monster Player's votes will have a slightly higher weight than Specialists
  • Once all votes are in, the game will pick a map from the votes at random (More votes for a map equals a higher chance of it getting picked but it is not guaranteed)

Comms System

  • Added a Radio Comms System for Specialists
  • Players can select one of the predetermined prompts to effectively communicate needs and warnings with their squadmates
  • All maps have been segmented into specific named sections and when the comms system is used it will reference this section’s name in the callout
  • The player’s current location will be visible on their HUD and will be used to contextualize callouts

Huggy Hatches Changes

  • Removing the Huggy Hole mini-game from Project Playtime
  • Replacing the old system with a less intrusive experience
  • Players will still lose one heart upon being deposited; for every 60 uninterrupted seconds they will lose an additional life
  • Only one Specialist is allowed per hatch

EKG HUD

  • Replacing the current Specialist HUD with a stylized EKG-Centric Display
  • Updated Player State Icons
  • Additional Player State Icon for the new “Carried” State

Misfit Pit

  • Explores a different section of the larger Destroy-a-Toy facility
  • This map is designed to be a fast-paced, action-packed map that will keep Specialists on their toes
  • This map is a cylindrical design with three floors and unique Line-of-sight opportunities for Monsters and Specialists
  • This level was also designed with the flow of chases in mind to make every encounter impactful and memorable

Coming Soon Event Toybox

  • Added a limited-time free toy box for all players that is exclusively tickets
  • Players can earn up to 50,000 tickets!

Sound Rebalance

  • Attenuations on Monsters, Players, and environment sounds have been reigned in to make a more immersive and fun experience.

Pipe Nerf

  • The pull pipe has been nerfed to require two hands per rail to start pulling the pipe down
  • A new texture on the rails has been implemented to reflect this change

Start of Match Changes

  • The monster countdown and train arrival sequence are being removed since they are no longer required
  • Intro Sequence - At the start of the match you will see a sequence a camera sweep of your character and any equipped cosmetics

Balance Changes

  • Specialists will now get a small speed boost upon being hit to try and extend chases and make them more impactful
  • Specialists also get temporary invulnerability upon rescue from the hatch
  • Specialists also get a speed bonus for reviving a teammate
  • Dash handles are being removed from all maps
  • Specialists now have a deeper crouch making hiding easier
  • Monsters' Footsteps volume and attenuation are reduced while crouching
  • Merged Total Lockdown’s effects into No Escape
  • Merged Directionless’ effects into Living Nightmare

QOL Changes

  • Almost all of our assets in-game have been further optimized to help the game run better on low-end specs
  • UI is now more performant for our players

100+ Bugs Fixed!

