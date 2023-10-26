Candy Collection Patch: The Federal Reserve takes action.

Patchnotes:
Note: some of these bugs were already live, just not written up.
Gameplay Changes:
-Overcharging a Charge spell no longer results in multiple payloads. When a game event causes a spell to reach its trigger-charge, it will deliver its payload and return to zero charge.
-Spare parts now reads "Recycle this upgrade for 4 Skulls instead of 1." This still delivers an economic recoup for upgrading a Feral, but the Spare Parts Invest Fund was too degenerate for to the game's economy.
-Recycling a spell no longer grants a skull.
Content Changes:
Will o wisp ritual progress can apply even if the ritual was progressed naturally this turn, but its effect will only trigger if it is summoned outside of combat. (in the future I would like to have wisp work with retriggering effects).
Blocker Fixes:
#140/ -Swapping minions back after Gamble was causing locking due to re-triggering summon effects.
#143 Dark Meditation ritual doesn't give the +2 magic power
Bug Fixes:
#125 belching zombie doesn't apply to target
#141 Violent Delights it giving + 3 attack instead of + 5 attack
#126 it is not possible to invest in infernal construction for some reason
#145 Bloodthirst ritual doesn't seem to be giving slot 1 attacker the +7 bonus
Minor Fixes:
#127 Missing color on "er" on attacker
#131 Grand emperor image is missing
#139 Ritual "Cold Revenge" needs to be more specific in his description
Changed files in this update