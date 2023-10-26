Candy Collection Patch: The Federal Reserve takes action.

Patchnotes:

Note: some of these bugs were already live, just not written up.

Gameplay Changes:

-Overcharging a Charge spell no longer results in multiple payloads. When a game event causes a spell to reach its trigger-charge, it will deliver its payload and return to zero charge.

-Spare parts now reads "Recycle this upgrade for 4 Skulls instead of 1." This still delivers an economic recoup for upgrading a Feral, but the Spare Parts Invest Fund was too degenerate for to the game's economy.

-Recycling a spell no longer grants a skull.

Content Changes:

Will o wisp ritual progress can apply even if the ritual was progressed naturally this turn, but its effect will only trigger if it is summoned outside of combat. (in the future I would like to have wisp work with retriggering effects).

Blocker Fixes:

#140/ -Swapping minions back after Gamble was causing locking due to re-triggering summon effects.

#143 Dark Meditation ritual doesn't give the +2 magic power

Bug Fixes:

#125 belching zombie doesn't apply to target

#141 Violent Delights it giving + 3 attack instead of + 5 attack

#126 it is not possible to invest in infernal construction for some reason

#145 Bloodthirst ritual doesn't seem to be giving slot 1 attacker the +7 bonus

Minor Fixes:

#127 Missing color on "er" on attacker

#131 Grand emperor image is missing

#139 Ritual "Cold Revenge" needs to be more specific in his description