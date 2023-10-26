Update 1.4 Flashlight Update

Hey Everyone!

We have been busy at work getting stuff figured out for not only the Update, but for Game 2 as well! We are trying to get the Big DLC Update out soon, but we have run into IRL problems such as illnesses and job issues that have slowed us. We are a small indie team, so we are working on it. This update going out is just fixing a light issue among a few things.

We are excited for everyone to see what we have cooking, and Happy Halloween everyone!

UPDATE:

_- Processing Noise Bug Fixed

Flashlight Battery Bug lasting forever fixed

Flashlight being seen in credits fixed_

Enjoy the game everyone and remember to follow us on our social pages @BelfrostStudios for updates and content. We are going to be getting people involved in the next couple of months for voice acting and QA Testing for Game 2 for those that are interested. So stay tuned for those updates, Thanks!

- Belfrost Studios