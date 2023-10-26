 Skip to content

Space Shark Wrangle Fest update for 26 October 2023

NEW FEATURE! - It saves the last name entered for high scores!

Right there on the tin. The end screen will now load the last name entered for a high score.
If you forgot to enter a name last time, and the game assigned you a random one, that one will load ;).

