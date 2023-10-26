 Skip to content

Cities: Skylines II update for 26 October 2023

Patch Notes for 1.0.11f1

Patch Notes for 1.0.11f1

Today we have the first of several patches to improve performance in Cities: Skylines II. While this does not address all issues we are aware of, we wanted to get you these improvements as soon as possible. Unfortunately, this patch is only available on Steam today. We're doing our very best to make it available on Microsoft Store as soon as possible.

This patch includes the following improvements and fixes:

  • Changed LOD to be independent of rendering resolution to get more consistent performance with high resolutions
  • Minor optimization with fog
  • Depth of field optimizations and tweaks
  • Global illumination tweaks
  • Optimized stutters when buildings spawn/level up
  • Optimized various stutters across all systems
  • Fixed crash after upgrading wind turbine
  • Fixed crash when car crashes into still hidden car with trailer
  • Fixed crash with mesh loading (that happens with low settings mostly)

Please make sure to report any crashes or bugs on our support forum here: https://forum.paradoxplaza.com/forum/forums/cities-skylines-2-bug-reports.1162/

Our team is working hard on getting the next round of fixes and improvements out as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience!

