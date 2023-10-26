 Skip to content

Mineko's Night Market update for 26 October 2023

Build V0.8.2.0 Changelog (PC/OSX)

Build 12538334 · Last edited by Wendy

  • The digging minigame at the Beach and Cliffside has been redone to now play in-situ instead of in a minigame window. Digging still launches from interacting with the Digging Booth NPC to enter “metal detecting mode”. The player can now manually explore the Beach and Cliffside with the metal detector to look for items. Heading back towards the Booth/Bus Stop and leaving the “metal detecting area” will automatically remove the player from “metal detecting mode”.

