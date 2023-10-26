Patch Notes 0.6.0

Share · View all patches · Build 12538269 · Last edited 26 October 2023 – 03:26:12 UTC by Wendy

It's been a while since the last update, but there's quite a few changes in this one. All Default Game Modes have received a tuning pass, two "new" modes have been introduced, new custom mode options have been added, and various bug fixes and UI improvements have been made.

Tuning game modes is challenging without much feedback, so we'd really appreciate your thoughts. Your input is invaluable, and we hope you enjoy exploring the improvements!