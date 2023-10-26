Patch Notes 0.6.0

It's been a while since the last update, but there's quite a few changes in this one. All Default Game Modes have received a tuning pass, two "new" modes have been introduced, new custom mode options have been added, and various bug fixes and UI improvements have been made.
Tuning game modes is challenging without much feedback, so we'd really appreciate your thoughts. Your input is invaluable, and we hope you enjoy exploring the improvements!
Game Modes
* BeatTrack has been reworked. Instead of a single persistent target, multiple targets are spawned with infinite lifespans. Targets deactivate after taking 50 damage, causing them to shrink in size and then reactivate. After a target takes 150 total damage, it is destroyed and a new one is spawned.
ClusterBeat has been updated to use the new Spawn Selection setting.
Added a new Default Game Mode, MultiBeat Precision: Focuses on precision with a smaller, static spawn area, smaller targets, and a wider range of target sizes.
Added a new Default Game Mode, MultiBeat Speed: Emphasizes speed with a smaller, static spawn area, larger targets, more frequent spawning, and a narrower range of target sizes.
Tuned various parameters for all Default Game Modes and difficulties (mostly nerfs tbh).
Location Accuracy now works for all game modes. Previously, game modes with Grid-based target distributions or Tracking-based damage did not record location accuracy data, so nothing showed up on the Location Accuracy Heatmap.
Massively improved the reinforcement learning algorithm and updated the tooltips for the parameters.
The max allowed Target Lifespan has been increased to 10 seconds.
The min allowed Target Health has been lowered to 10 and the snap size reduced to 10.
Grid-based target distribution
* The number of horizontal and vertical targets no longer have to be in increments of five for reinforcement learning to be enabled.
The horizontal and vertical spread options are now disabled and automatically adjusted based on the number of targets, spacing, and target size.
Added a new menu option: Spawn Selection, which specifies the shape and location of targets including options like RandomGridBlock and BorderingGridBlock.
Targets spawned using RandomGridBlock or BorderingGridBlock will always be compactly arranged (e.g. 12 targets will be a 3x4 or 4x3 block).
Added a checkbox to the Target Lifespan menu option to allow for infinite lifespan.
Added a new Deactivation Condition: OnSpecificHealthLost
Added a new Deactivation Response: Reactivate
Added a new menu option: Health Loss Required For Deactivation
Added a new menu option: Allow Activation While Activated
Added a new menu option: Spawn Responses
Improved consistency of moving target velocity and direction after bouncing.
Improved the way multiple targets are spawned at once.
When the Maximum Number of Activated Targets is set to -1, the game mode will now fall back to other constraints instead of defaulting to one.
Fixed a bug where the Recent Target Memory Policy None would never remove targets from being recent.
Fixed a bug where the reinforcement learning parameters were mixed up with what they actually represented.
Fixed a bug where the custom game modes using tracking damage were not receiving the correct score.
User Interface
* Dismissive actions (like cancel) are now always the leftmost button of any dialog box.
Clicking the Restart button from Post Game Mode Menu now shows the Audio Select dialog box instead of automatically using the same song.
The Game Mode Preview window now applies padding based on the target size, ensuring that targets no longer extend beyond the window boundaries.
Added the ability to delete scores associated with a Custom Game Mode when clicking the Delete Selected button.
Added a button to reset any reinforcement learning data for a Custom Game Mode.
Added a start button to the Custom Game Mode Creator View.
Added a new Settings Menu option: Tracking Target Color
Added a new Settings Menu option: Tracking Target Color While Taking Damage
Added and updated various tooltip descriptions.
Removed the Start Without Saving button. The game now prompts users based on the context when clicking the Start button.
Combined menu options that previously had a separate constant, min, and max option into one menu option.
Combined menu options with an infinite option into one menu option.
Moved all condition and response settings into one category: Responses
Moved all direction or velocity related settings into one category: Movement
Moved all target sizing related settings into one category: Target Sizing
Shortened the names of various Custom Game Modes settings.
Fixed a bug where changes to dynamic custom game mode settings were not detected, causing the game to suggest the custom game mode was already up to date.
Fixed a bug where Custom Game Modes would still show up after clicking the Remove All button.
Fixed a bug where changes to the Floor Distance were not properly updating the Game Mode Preview.
Fixed a bug where very high Floor Distance values were pushing targets off the Game Mode Preview area.
Miscellaneous
* Fixed a bug where separate outline colors were not applying to targets.
