Nordic Ashes update for 26 October 2023

Update v0.12.5

Last edited by Wendy

Greetings vikings!

Just one week left for Muspelheim Beta! We are currently building the realm so everything is ready for next Thursday!
For today’s update we’ve done the following:

Nightmare Mode

Nightmare Mode will be available on Jotunheim and Vanaheim too. That makes 5 realms in the hardest mode! Survive the Jotunheim’s freezing weather or maybe fight elemental creatures on Vanaheim in extreme difficulty!

Helheim OST

We finally have Helheim soundtrack! Check out Rubén Melià’s amazing work as you run through the lands of the dead.

Spooky season

Spooky Season ends in 1 week, on November 2nd, so be sure to explore Midgard before decorations turn back to normal.
Last chance to get Amaranth’s themed skin too until next year!

Fixes and improvements

  • Soul Charger relic was too powerful regarding Rare relics. It will now become an Epic relic instead of a Rare. And the 1% probability of earning half a blue heart will now be 0.25%. However, the relic will still be pretty strong.
  • There was a bug on the “Yesterday’s Challenge” where 500 seed reward was shown instead of 250.
  • Some shrines were blocked by props on Svartalfheim.
  • Some stats were showing decimals incorrectly.

And that’s all for today! Next week we will update with Muspelheim beta, can’t wait!!

As always, if you have any suggestions, issues or any kind of feedback, don't hesitate to contact us:
