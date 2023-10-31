1.7 Spacebound Update is LIVE!

Welcome to Space, Trailmakers

Long have you waited since we announced 1.7 Spacebound and we are happy to inform you that your time among the stars has arrived.

The update is now live for all players.

Here is what the update has to offer:

1.7 Spacebound introduces a variety of new space-themed blocks.

Quantum Rudder

The most important block when it comes to spaceflight. The Quantum Rudder simulates drag in the vacuum of space. Highly recommended for all spaceships as you will find controlling and maneuvering extremely difficult without it.

Gyro and Gyro Stabilizer

The Gyro helps you with rotation and yaw. Place the Gyro on the axis on which you want your spaceship to turn and bind your controls accordingly. The Gyro Stabilizer comes equipped with an arrow on top of it. Whichever way that arrow points, your spaceship will automatically adjust you to point that direction.

Space Thruster

What’s space without new thrusters? The Space Thruster looks and sounds like a spaceship and the modest size makes it a block that is easy to deal and decorate with.

Energy Shield

One of the most unique blocks we have ever added to the game. The Energy Shield provides half a sphere of protection against incoming projectiles. Equip two of them for that full 360 degree protection.

The shield’s size and shape is customizable to fit tightly around your spaceship. It has HP which is audibly visualized by an increasing pitch that lets you know when your shield is about to break. A broken shield will slowly re-generate.

Blasters and Mini-Blasters

Get ready for the true Star Wars-experience with colorful lasers that go pew pew pew. The color of the blaster shots can be changed to fit your style. They sound good, they feel good, and they look good! The Mini-Blaster is the younger sibling of the Blasters without the auto-aim.

EMP

The most sci-fi looking gun of them all. The EMP doesn’t do damage but it does a lot of other fun stuff! It one-shots shields and if it hits an unshielded spaceship it has a chance to scramble the inputs of that vehicle - making the affected ship uncontrollable and unreliable for a short while.

Space Fighter Seat (DLC)

Get comfortable in the slickest cockpit in the galaxy and use it as a throne from where you rule the Space Sector.

Rocket Engine (DLC)

A huge rocket engine inspired by the Saturn V rocket engines. This bad boy packs a punch and eats escape velocities for breakfast.

Cosmetic blocks (DLC)

4x Antenna blocks.

3x Greeble Blocks

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2579530/Trailmakers_Space_Voyager_Pack/

A new map has appeared in Trailmakers: Space Sector.

This map is BY FAR the biggest map ever introduced in Trailmakers complete with a space station, asteroid fields, a huge spaceship, and four different planets.



Your gateway to space! This Chirpo-built space station is the frontier of space exploration. Learn about the different planets, read up on crucial spaceflight-technology, and fly out into the stars.



The biggest planet in Space Sector - almost the size of the entire Airborne map.



A vast and dry desert with what appears to be coral reefs, hinting at a more moist past. Plenty of loot hidden around all the nooks and crannies of Doon and plenty of craters and rings to fly through for the stunt aviators out there. Make yourself a durable rover and go exploring, plenty of things to find. Oh, and stay away from the gigantic hole with teeth - or don’t, we are game developers not the fun-police.



More lush than its dry neighbor, Myco Terra is covered in fungi - big and small. The Chirpos seem to have taken an interest in the small blue ones. Perhaps that’s where they get their blue hue from?

Take a nap under the big mushroom caps or go exploring. Legends say that the planet is hollow. Is there a way in there perhaps?



This is more of an asteroid than a planet but it’s no less exciting to explore. The completely hollow center bathes you in hauntingly beautiful crystal light.



If you’re going to Nassau, best go prepared. This moon-like rock is completely infested with Space Pirates that have set up their base complete with EMP cannons and a swarm of fighters with a “shoot first ask later” mentality. Take them out, shut down their shields and bask in an abundance of loot. You earned it!

Trailmakers now offer 36 colors. That’s 5x times more colors than a rainbow has. Hell yeah.

Apply them in a brand-new and overhauled customization UI.

You can also choose a hat, outfit and color each piece individually on the items that support it and you choose your skin and hair color now.

With the Space Voyager Pack DLC you get access to even more customization with three new space-themed outfits:

Space Pirat

Join the darkside and plunder the Asteroid Sector.

Astronaut

For the minimalistic explorer with a sticky little reference for the culturally illuminated.



Star Fighter

We get it. You love dogfighting. Well, bring your Space Top Gun aesthetics with you to the final frontier with Star Fighter suit

Also:Two new block styles: Hexagon and Glowgrid and 18 new glowing decals.

But enough talk. LET’S GET SPACEBOUND.🚀

FULL PATCH NOTES

Visual improvements to the sinking wheels.

Players will now automatically enter the seat of their Structure when leaving Build Mode with it.

Numerous modding improvements (Steam only) - more details below!

Updated aiming reticles. Now each type of weapon has unique reticles and a reload UI.

Added Gravity Slider to supported game modes.

Added Invincibility toggle to supported game modes.

Added Block Banning functionality for server hosts. As the host just right click the block you want to ban in the builder inventory.

Added server setting to hide names of players on other teams.

Added a distance indicator next to player names in Multiplayer.

Increased the Max Power Core limit for servers from 30 to 100.

Server host can now change the Power Core Limit from within the Session Settings options.

You'll now hear flyby sounds from other structures.

Player Names are now visible regardless of distance.

Reworked the ambiance sounds in Danger Zone and Treasure Island.

Reworked the sound effects of the Treasures Hunts and Mini Games in Treasure Island and Danger Zone.

Added in game options for changing controller sensitivity and deadzone.

Added a toggle in Settings to Hide UI.

Updated some of the Main Menu Game Mode tiles with new images.

Improved the interior of both the Cockpit and Spaceship seats.

Headguards removed from Operator Seat for a better first person experience.

Added toggle in block configurator to disable smoke from jets that produce smoke.

Using the Detachable Block will no longer trigger the “Broken” message. Rejoice, 0 drag fans!

Added toggle in block configurator to hide aiming reticule on weapons.

You can now configure the speed of Propeller Blocks.

Dispensed Beach Balls now float on water.

Weapon Tweaks

Large Cannon

Now has auto aim (Angle 20)

Blast damage 400 -> 1200

Blast force 300 -> 600

Gunpowder Cannon

Blast damage 400 -> 1200

Blast force 300 -> 600

Tank Cannon

Power Core cost 3 -> 2

Reload Time 3 -> 4

Blast radius 10 -> 15

Blast damage 400 -> 1500

Blast force 300 -> 800

Bomb Bay

Blast damage 400 -> 1500

Blast force 300 -> 800

Smart Cannon

Recoil 9 -> 4

Tiny Cannon

Recoil 2 -> 4 (to match other projectile weapons)

Fire rate, clip size and reload time set to match Smart Cannon.

Minigun

Recoil 9 - 4

Rocket Launcher

Auto Aim Angle 25 -> 20

Blast damage 300 -> 1000

Blast force 200 -> 500

Complexity Cost decreased from 5 > 3

Dynamite

Dynamite explosions are now twice as powerful as regular large explosions.

Builder

New and improved block rotation UI.

There is a Weapons Category now! (Removed the Lights Category and moved those blocks into Gadgets).

Removed the beta tag from Mirror Mode. As part of 1.7 we have made many fixes to known issues related to Mirror Mode and have made improvements too, so we feel it’s the right time to remove the beta tag from it.

You can now set toggles on blocks whilst in Mirror Mode and it will correctly mirror.

You can now add multiple blocks to a selected group at once by holding down CTRL and then drag selecting the blocks you want to add to that group.

Advanced dropdown option renamed to Tools.

Bug Fixes