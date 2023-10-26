 Skip to content

Space Shark Wrangle Fest update for 26 October 2023

Space Sharks - Update 1

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Text input field for high scores

Previously, if you were typing a name with "w" or "s" in it, the game would navigate to the main menu button.
Now, it will not do that, but to exit the text input, you will have to do one of the following:

  • Click the OK button - this will submit the name you have entered
  • Press the "start" button on your controller - this will submit the name you have entered
  • Press the cancel button on your controller (xbox - B, playstation - circle, etc.), or the ESC button on your keyboard - this will exit the text field, and select the menu Play Again button. The name you have entered can be submitted by playing again, going to the main menu, or quitting.

**If you forget to enter a name, the game will still save your high score, and assign a random name from a list of 81 hand-picked beauties for you.

