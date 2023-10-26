 Skip to content

Interstellar Sentinel update for 26 October 2023

Interstellar Sentinel Update 2.1.0 is Meow Live!

Bigger Notable Changes:

  • DrBossKey now has flapping wings just like the heavens of supernatural mischief intended!
  • Player bullets now draw behind the player so you no longer need to panic when not being able to see your weak spot
  • Reorganized HUD for improved readability of super meter, health, monster trophy medals, and lives.
  • Balancing and tuning passes across the weapon sets
  • Various gameplay tweaking and tuning across the levels to improved difficulty for newcomers and shmup veterans
  • Two new music pieces have been added!
  • Fixed spawn portals not appearing when enemies were teleporting in
  • Updated the visual indicator for the super weapon ready VFX surrounding the player weak spot.
  • Updated gun portal animation and added second gun type for missiles
  • Performance and optimization passes across the game. We’re running at a stable 60fps on a Steam Deck!
  • Changed extends to not grant extra lives every 5M points, but instead are now tied to difficulty select and activating pacifist mode

Music and Sound:

  • Added music fade-down before boss battles.
  • Added warning sound effects for boss warnings.
  • Adjusted boss battle music to sync with track text appearance.

UI and Visual Improvements:

  • Moved the help image in difficulty selection to align with the left screen UI border.
  • Reduced boss name display time by a second or two.
  • Updated the weak spot graphic color to purple in the tutorial.
  • Centered the SC logo on the logo screen.
  • Improved weapon room functionality and second section for better weapon testing.
  • Removed the score from the level select secret.
  • Added an airlock sound effect for the ship entrance.
  • Improved weapon spread for top weapons at the origin spot to enhance point-blanking with spread shot weapons.
  • Tutorial and level select environments have been updated to reflect cosmic soup.

Level-Specific Changes:
Tutorial:

  • Slowed down the parallax of the grid by half.
  • Updated HP help arrow in the tutorial to point to the new location.
  • Moved monster hint and spawn to the left in the tutorial.
  • Adjusted monster trophy hint text in the tutorial.

Level 01:

  • Level 01: Located the extra ship at the end of the level near the boss.
  • Investigated an issue where collected secrets didn't count on the rank screen.
    Level 03:
  • Fixed secret found logic and rank collection.
  • Fixed advanced monster trophy hint to ensure it's attached to the actual monster trophy.

Level 04:

  • Fixed drawing order for secret guide circle.
  • Investigated dark wellspring flames not appearing for dark avian mage spawns in Level 4.
  • Adjusted pacifist mode in Level 4 to leave the initial spawned state for 1.5 seconds more before moving down into the dark wellspring. I also added a big teleportation indicator to keep from accidentally collecting pacifist powerup too soon.

Level 06:

  • Ensured that the monster trophy spawns after pacifist mode and hid the player until the boss defeat sequence is complete.
  • Fixed the monster trophy in challenge level 6 after the last long undead dragons appeared if the previous enemy criteria were not complete.

Level 08:

  • Hid the helper circle VFX for tentacle spinner flesh tendrils.
  • Weapon plate before long flesh wall spawners adjusted.
  • Tuned miniboss encounter and monster trophy spawn requirements
  • Adjust some power up flows

Rank System Updates:

  • Improved conveyance by swapping the negative mark with an X.
  • Added Monster Trophy counts for each level to indicate how many can be collected.

Visual and Audio Adjustments:

  • Updated the miniboss visuals for Frozen Shadestress, Spider Demon tank, and Robonoid.
  • Audio balancing for music and sfx.

Other Changes:

  • Added a Discord QR code to the title screen.
  • Changed the back key message on the Title Screen to "Escape."
  • Restarted ranked music in the credits.

