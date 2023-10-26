 Skip to content

Ezerath's Last Hope update for 26 October 2023

Ezerath 1.004

Build 12538094

Patchnotes via Steam Community

=========== Ezeraths Last Hope ===========

Bug Fixes
  • Final Plains world generation now loads water properly
  • Advanced and Expert fishing nets now work in the Muddycaves
  • Desert temple hard mode helmet drop now sells for the proper price
Enchantments
  • Vamp: 5% healing => 7.5% healing
  • Execute: 15% => 30%
  • Stacking: 5% per stack => 10% per stack
  • Precise: 3% per stack => 8% per stack
Economy balance
  • Upgrade costs decreased
  • Enchantment costs decreased
New Items
  • Rare Loot boxes

============= Ezeraths Plus =============

  • New region in progress "Glacier"
  • New item drop "Bloodstained Shamshir"
  • New item drop "Frost Pick"

