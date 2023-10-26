Ezerath 1.004

BETA: Swipe right on a game to open details. Leave feedback in Discord.
=========== Ezeraths Last Hope ===========
Bug Fixes
- Final Plains world generation now loads water properly
- Advanced and Expert fishing nets now work in the Muddycaves
- Desert temple hard mode helmet drop now sells for the proper price
Enchantments
- Vamp: 5% healing => 7.5% healing
- Execute: 15% => 30%
- Stacking: 5% per stack => 10% per stack
- Precise: 3% per stack => 8% per stack
Economy balance
- Upgrade costs decreased
- Enchantment costs decreased
New Items
============= Ezeraths Plus =============
- New region in progress "Glacier"
- New item drop "Bloodstained Shamshir"
- New item drop "Frost Pick"
