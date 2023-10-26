- Updated Unity Engine Version for improved performance and bug fixes
- Fixed Leaderboards not displaying data
- Major improvements to Ruins map graphics
- Improved graphics for Grove, Lava, and Spiral Maps
Element TD update for 26 October 2023
Version 1.9.8
Patchnotes via Steam Community
