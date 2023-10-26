 Skip to content

Element TD update for 26 October 2023

Version 1.9.8

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Updated Unity Engine Version for improved performance and bug fixes
  • Fixed Leaderboards not displaying data
  • Major improvements to Ruins map graphics
  • Improved graphics for Grove, Lava, and Spiral Maps

