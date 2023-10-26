Abandoned Void v2.1.0

Hello players!

I would like to tell you that I have made some improvements in the game, which are:

Implemented support for Spanish language.

Changes in the options menu to make it more intuitive.

Updated the game to Unreal Engine 5.3.

Graphical and performance improvements.

Changed the good ending n°6 due to inconsistencies in the previous animation.

The suit "Leaf bikini" now has a slight clothing simulation.

I know I said that the previous version would be the last one, but I had the opportunity to translate the game and I wanted to take it, but this is the last version.

Best regards,

Escovic Games