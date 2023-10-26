 Skip to content

Abandoned Void update for 26 October 2023

Abandoned Void v2.1.0

Abandoned Void v2.1.0 · Last edited 26 October 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello players!

I would like to tell you that I have made some improvements in the game, which are:

  • Implemented support for Spanish language.
  • Changes in the options menu to make it more intuitive.
  • Updated the game to Unreal Engine 5.3.
  • Graphical and performance improvements.
  • Changed the good ending n°6 due to inconsistencies in the previous animation.
  • The suit "Leaf bikini" now has a slight clothing simulation.

I know I said that the previous version would be the last one, but I had the opportunity to translate the game and I wanted to take it, but this is the last version.

Best regards,
Escovic Games

