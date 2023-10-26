 Skip to content

Don't Die, Collect Loot Playtest update for 26 October 2023

Bugfixes

Share · View all patches · Build 12538016

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an absolutely cursed bug caused by talking to the Goddess of Fate right as a monster tried to attack. This was spamming my error logs, but unclear if it had any gameplay impact. So glad to see it gone though!
  • Fixed a performance issue caused by leaving enemies behind in a Shrine buff zone
  • Fixed an issue where all monsters in the game had decided to ignore speed modifiers. This does mean rats are a lot scarier now...
  • Fixed an issue where Beetles wouldn't charge properly (yes, it's related to the above). This also buffs them as a pet, so it's not all indirect bug fix nerfs!
  • Fixed an issue where various monsters would not face the proper direction while shooting or attacking with other skills

