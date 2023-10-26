- Fixed an absolutely cursed bug caused by talking to the Goddess of Fate right as a monster tried to attack. This was spamming my error logs, but unclear if it had any gameplay impact. So glad to see it gone though!
- Fixed a performance issue caused by leaving enemies behind in a Shrine buff zone
- Fixed an issue where all monsters in the game had decided to ignore speed modifiers. This does mean rats are a lot scarier now...
- Fixed an issue where Beetles wouldn't charge properly (yes, it's related to the above). This also buffs them as a pet, so it's not all indirect bug fix nerfs!
- Fixed an issue where various monsters would not face the proper direction while shooting or attacking with other skills
Don't Die, Collect Loot Playtest update for 26 October 2023
Bugfixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2632001 Depot 2632001
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update