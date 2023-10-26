Hallowed Nights Returns!

Players can once again discover tricks and treats around The Constant. Fill your candy bag to the brim and satisfy your sweet tooth with all sorts of sugary seasonal treats!

Dress Spooky!

Temporary spooky costumes are also available to everybody for a limited time, so enjoy them before the event ends and they go back from whence they came!

Join the party!



All Survivors Guest of Honor Chest” ($15.99usd)

This Guest of Honor Chest contains every survivor's complete set of Guest of Honor skin items.

Trick out your base!

That's not all. During Hallowed Nights, logging in for the first time will earn you a "Trick or Treat Chest" containing the new Hallowed Woodworking collection.

And more treats!

Items from the Hallowed Nights Collection and Costume Collection will have increased drop rates for the duration of the event as well!