Update 10/26: New immortal brawl event arrives

Hello everyone! We add a new immortal brawl event in this week's update. Hope you like it!

New immortal brawl event Multifarious Changes arrives.

Special rule: At the end of each combat, the cards in your deck are randomly changed and upgraded.

Event time: Oct 26 0:00 - Oct 29 23:59

Reward: 500 Spirit Stone & Emoticon "I changed my move!"

Add "Auto-fill Puppets" option in Practice mode. This option will automatically add Puppets to a maximum of 8 in the room. The difficulties of Puppets depend on the rank scores of players in the room