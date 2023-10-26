Update 10/26: New immortal brawl event arrives

Hello everyone! We add a new immortal brawl event in this week's update. Hope you like it!
-
New immortal brawl event Multifarious Changes arrives.
Special rule: At the end of each combat, the cards in your deck are randomly changed and upgraded.
Event time: Oct 26 0:00 - Oct 29 23:59
Reward: 500 Spirit Stone & Emoticon "I changed my move!"
-
Add "Auto-fill Puppets" option in Practice mode. This option will automatically add Puppets to a maximum of 8 in the room. The difficulties of Puppets depend on the rank scores of players in the room
-
Optimize the performance. Adjust the performance under different graphic settings.
Changed files in this update