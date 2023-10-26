 Skip to content

Yi Xian: The Cultivation Card Game update for 26 October 2023

Update 10/26: New immortal brawl event arrives

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone! We add a new immortal brawl event in this week's update. Hope you like it!

  1. New immortal brawl event Multifarious Changes arrives.
    Special rule: At the end of each combat, the cards in your deck are randomly changed and upgraded.
    Event time: Oct 26 0:00 - Oct 29 23:59
    Reward: 500 Spirit Stone & Emoticon "I changed my move!"

  2. Add "Auto-fill Puppets" option in Practice mode. This option will automatically add Puppets to a maximum of 8 in the room. The difficulties of Puppets depend on the rank scores of players in the room

  3. Optimize the performance. Adjust the performance under different graphic settings.

