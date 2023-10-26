Enter the Chaos in the Cosmos of Bounce City

Halloween Special 2023

Unleash the power of the cosmos with the latest update! Meet our new character, Haley, as she embarks on a thrilling journey through unstable portals. But beware, as her adventure takes a mysterious turn with the birth of 'Chaos in the Cosmos', a stage like no other, where previous stages collide unpredictably.

New Character: Haley



She's a portal-traveling sensation, but this time, something mysterious has gone wrong. The portal now behaves unpredictably, causing the creation of the enigmatic 'Chaos in the Cosmos' stage. Join Haley on her journey and unravel the cosmic mysteries.

New Stage: Chaos in the Cosmos



Prepare for an extraordinary adventure as you enter the 'Chaos in the Cosmos' stage. This new battleground features a mind-bending twist - it randomly transitions between previous stages, making each playthrough a unique and challenging experience.

Zombies Unleashed



But that's not all! Brace yourself for a frightful surprise - zombies have invaded the cosmos! The 'Chaos in the Cosmos' stage is now crawling with these undead fiends. Will you have what it takes to survive the cosmic zombie apocalypse?

Discount on All DLCs

For a limited time, enjoy a discount on all Riding to Bounce City DLCs! Remove censorship and customize your gameplay with special costumes for your favorite characters.

Experience Halloween like never before with Haley, the Cosmic Voyager, and 'Chaos in the Cosmos.' This event starts from October 26 to November 2. [spoiler](Haley and the 'Chaos in the Cosmos' are here to stay, permanently)[/spoiler]

Happy gaming and cosmic Halloween!

Join Our Discord Community:

We value your input! Join our Official Discord server! and share your feedback, ideas, and comments with us. Many of the improvements in this update were inspired by suggestions from our players. Your voice matters, and together, we'll continue to shape Riding to Bounce City.

Thanks,

Update Notes

NEW

New Character: Haley

New stage: Chaos in the Cosmos

New Enemies

New music

New dildo in the Wall of Honor

New Achievements

New climax "drops"

You can choose between 3 Prices after defeating a boss: a healing item, 50 coins, or a battery

3,2,1 countdown after unpausing the game

GALLERY

Store in the gallery

New gallery UI

New button to remove UI in the gallery

New button to change expressions of the characters randomly

Changed the backgrounds in the gallery for all characters

Characters introduction videos can now be seen in the gallery

SETTINGS

New setting to disable Cosette on screen

New setting to disable the slow-motion effect after a close dodge

FIXES