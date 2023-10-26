[Sing Together 0.6.0] Update Released



**

[Sing Together 0.6.0]

** Hello, this is VR Karaoke Sing Together, aiming to be the biggest karaoke on Earth.

0.6.0 Key Updates

New map “Yacht” added

Halloween limited microphone & light stick

Customization page added

Partial map renewal

Performance enhancement

**

[New Map "Yacht"]

**

We've introduced a new 'Yacht' map offering a diverse experience in multiplayer environments.

The 'Yacht' delivers a joyful karaoke experience among players, accompanied by fireworks shows, lighting shows, and other attractions.

Enjoy the yacht party atmosphere through songs and various entertainments!

Interactive Objects Added Random Fireworks Box : Enjoy the fireworks show Lighting Show Table : Admire the dazzling lighting show Other Objects : Various objects players can pick up and use have been added

Warp Points Introduced: Allows quick movement to various areas within the map

**

[Halloween Limited Microphone & Light Stick]

**

Special Halloween versions of microphones and light sticks have been introduced.

These items can be acquired only during the Halloween event period.

The event will conclude on November 9th, 2023 at UTC 0:00.

**

[Customization Page Added]

** With the new customization page, you can freely set the appearance of items such as avatars, microphones, and light sticks.

More customization options will be added in the future.

**

[Partial Map Renewal]

** The '1 Person Booth' and 'Concert Hall' maps have been renewed.

They now provide a better play experience with enhanced design and functions.

**

[Performance Enhancement]

** Significant improvements to battery consumption, device heat, and frame drops.

More stable and comfortable playing experience.

**

[Lastly]

** Thanks for playing. Please look forward to the next update! From the Sing Together team

If you'd like to know more about Sing Together, please join our official Discord!

