Update v0.3.0: Ooh, Shiny

Hello! This update is a bit of a variety pack aimed at improving the game's UI clarity and overall responsiveness. I've added several animations, floating damage numbers and hit-state to make combat more readable and responsive, VFX for crafting and the deck view, and more! With a chunk of the QOL wishlist out of the way, the next patch will focus more on content.

Thanks again to everyone who's playing! If you enjoy the game, come talk to me about it on the Discord!

Features:

Added floating numbers for health, block, and shield damage, as well as healing.

Added new animations for melee attack, damage taken, and walking.

Added a visual flash to units when taking damage.

Rearranged enemy unit UI to a more compact layout and tweaked visuals.

Rebalanced all difficulties to make early fights more challenging and reduce enemy damage scaling in the late game.

Added a custom mouse cursor for the game.

Added a slider for enemy turn length and tweaked the visuals of the options window.

Added VFX to emphasize the results of the Gamble and Clone crafts.

Brightened the Halo Slime's colors to make it stand out more from the others.

Fixes: